SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uqora is excited to announce a second double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study evaluating recurrence in those who suffer from urinary tract infections (UTIs). Focused primarily on women who suffer from chronic UTIs, the study is the result of a partnership with the George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates Urology Clinic in Washington D.C. and will evaluate UTI recurrence in women. Subjects will consume a novel study product or placebo once daily for 12 months and UTI recurrence will be measured over this time in the two study groups.
Women 18 years of age and older who are in good general health with no active immunosuppression or cancer will be eligible subjects for this randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study. The participants need to be free of UTI symptoms at the onset of the study but need to have had at least three symptomatic cystitis episodes within the past year that resulted in a clinician's visit. Study participants also must have had at least one of these UTI episodes be culture-confirmed with documentation of the results and medical provider visit.
The 240 women will be drawn from the urology clinic's current patient population. Half of those are to be placed in a placebo group while the other half will be placed in the active study product group. The study will span 12 months with a primary outcome of determining the frequency of recurrent UTI episodes during that time.
The study's lead researcher, Dr. Michael Hsieh, is an associate professor at George Washington University, the director of the Clinic and Adult and Adolescent Pediatric Onset Urology and director of research at Children's National Hospital. According to Dr. Hsieh, while UTIs are a common medical condition, they have been largely understudied within urology.
"I think the single biggest problem with UTI research right now is the lack of preventive measures for UTI," says Dr. Hsieh, "most research is focused on understanding the biology of UTI, which is also very important, as well as novel antibiotics, but many patients would like to be able to prevent infections."
In this era of increased resistance to antibiotics and with few other alternative options, both those who suffer from UTIs and those who attempt to treat them are frustrated. The single most pressing issue related to UTIs is the lack of preventative measures. Dr. Hsieh says research like this can help change that: "Patients' lives can be devastated by chronic UTI. Many patients are desperate for new approaches to prevent these infections, and my hope is that studies like these will contribute to developing new ways to prevent UTI."
About Uqora
Uqora was founded by Jenna Ryan, who suffered from a cycle of UTIs. Adding to her frustration was the fact that she was repeatedly told that there was little she could do to stop them. This experience inspired Jenna Ryan to enlist the help of her partner, Spencer Gordon, and founded Uqora.
Uqora is a biotechnology company focused on urinary tract health. Uqora has developed next-generation health products for proactive urinary tract care and continues to expand high-quality research on urinary health and UTI prevention. Uqora's product line also includes over-the-counter drugs and diagnostics for UTIs. The company is developing a novel, non-antibiotic UTI treatment option as an alternative to antibiotic treatment.
Uqora is thrilled to be able to make a difference in the lives of thousands of women who want to get proactive about urinary health.
