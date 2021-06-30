Exer Urgent Care Logo (PRNewsfoto/Exer Urgent Care)

Exer Urgent Care Logo (PRNewsfoto/Exer Urgent Care)

 By Exer Urgent Care

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exer Urgent Care opened its first clinic in Central Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood, marking its 21st facility in Southern California. Located a block east of the Sunset Blvd. and Santa Monica Blvd. intersection, the urgent care facility is staffed by ER doctors and medical personnel, providing convenient, affordable and high-quality medical care at a fraction of the cost of an ER. As Los Angeles reopens, health will remain a focal point and the city will continue to see local emergency rooms operating at full capacity, largely due to non-emergent patient concerns. Exer's mission alleviates overcrowding of local hospital ERs with community facilities offering more comprehensive medical services than typical urgent cares.

"As our city begins to adjust to a new normal and businesses return to traditional operating practices, the medical community forecasts a continued overcrowding of emergency rooms and strain on our medical infrastructure due to post-pandemic, non-emergent patient concerns," said Rob Mahan, CEO, Exer Urgent Care. "We are proud to offer Silver Lake patients a safe and convenient location to seek medical attention for everything from the common cold, x-rays, flu shots, lacerations, splinting, IV's, labs and diagnostics; in addition to continued COVID-19 support through next-day testing."

Exer Urgent Care is Southern California's fastest-growing ER alternative. Recently launched in 2021, Exer offers an in-house PCR lab to further support Southern California's reopening with next-day COVID-19 test results. Supplementing Exer's onsite services and aligned with the brand's dedication to convenient care solutions, a telemedicine platform, VirtualCare by Exer, is offered to allow patients real-time access to a medical provider via video chat. Further digital services also include a patient portal for real-time access to test results as well as discharge and other health information, for those who register.

Exer Silver Lake is located at 4121 Santa Monica Blvd. #106, Los Angeles, CA 90029, and is open seven days a week from 9am to 9pm with the last patient registered at 8:30pm. Exer accepts most major insurance PPOs, some HMOs and Medicare for payment. Depending on insurance plans, copay may apply at time of service. If a given insurance or Medicare plan is not accepted, payment in full at time of visit is required.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit www.ExerUrgentCare.com and follow @ExerUrgentCare on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Exer serves the following greater Los Angeles regions: San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita, South Bay, Ventura, Central Los Angeles, and the Westside. For a full list of the 21 Exer clinic locations visit exerurgentcare.com/locations/.

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE:

With 21 Southern California locations, Exer Urgent Care is staffed with ER doctors who provide premier medical services in a clean, convenient, high-quality, and affordable urgent care environment to a growing number of communities throughout Southern California. With on-site pharmacy, in-house PRC lab featuring next day COVID-19 testing results, x-ray and more, Exer can treat 80 percent of the cases seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. VirtualCare by Exer provides patients real-time access to an Exer provider with no appointment necessary via video chat with a smartphone, tablet, or computer. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exer-urgent-care-celebrates-its-21st-opening-with-new-silver-lake-location-301323355.html

SOURCE Exer Urgent Care

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.