EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exer Urgent Care, Southern California's fastest-growing urgent care company servicing a whole range of minor-to-major healthcare needs, today announced its partnership with CLX Health, developer of cloud-based solutions, to provide PCR testing through the TrustAssure™ platform, which is utilized by dozens of airlines globally, servicing over 75 countries worldwide. Exer Urgent Care is part of a select group of laboratory providers in Southern California meeting the COVID-19 testing needs for international travel destinations that require a negative PCR test for entry.
Patients can book an appointment through the TrustAssure platform to find a COVID-19 testing location convenient to them. Patients receive their lab results from the TrustAssure Provider Lab Portal and transmit their report and compliance status directly to their airline prior to travel.
"We are proud to provide reliable testing to communities across Southern California helping to alleviate the stress of traveling amid COVID-19," Rob Mahan, CEO, Exer Urgent Care. "As the travel industry continues to adjust to the changing landscape of the global pandemic, ensuring easy access to premier COVID-19 testing remains paramount."
TrustAssure's healthcare provider network ensures travelers are given options for COVID-19 PCR tests that satisfy the entry requirements for international destinations, including the required testing time frame. Using TrustAssure eliminates the unreliability of being tested last minute at the airport.
"We are honored to have Exer Urgent Care as a trusted partner for COVID-19 testing," said Joseph Gonzalez, General Manager of CLX Health. "Their reputation for providing convenient and affordable healthcare services combined with their commitment to ensuring easy access to premier COVID-19 testing makes Exer Urgent Care a valued partner."
Responding to the community's increased need for pandemic-related care, Exer features an in-house PCR lab with COVID-19 rapid test (antigen) results available by end of day and PCR test results available by end of next day. Online telehealth platform, VirtualCARE by Exer, allows patients real-time access to a medical provider via video chat and patient portal offers access to test results as well as discharge and other health information.
For more information on Exer Urgent Care COVID-19 testing options, visit ExerUrgentCare.com/covid-19-testing-antibody.
For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit ExerUrgentCare.com. Exer serves the greater Los Angeles region and is expanding to Orange County.
For a full list of the 27 Exer clinic locations visit ExerUrgentCare.com/locations.
About Exer Urgent Care:
With 27 Southern California locations, Exer Urgent Care is designed to get you better. With the peace of mind that comes from easy access to ER-trained doctors, Exer provides a full range of minor-to-major care in a convenient, high-quality and affordable environment. With on-site pharmacy, in-house PRC lab featuring next day COVID-19 testing results, x-ray and more, Exer can treat 80 percent of the cases seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. VirtualCare by Exer provides patients real-time access to an Exer provider with no appointment necessary via video chat with a smartphone, tablet, or computer. Exer believes healthier people make for healthier communities. Exer is here to make healthcare work better, feel better—and deliver better results—for everyone. Now let's get you better. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.
About CLX Health / About TrustAssure™
CLX Health, a privately and wholly owned SiriusIQ company, delivers a clinically sound, cloud-based, multi-stakeholder solution which manages a COVID-19 testing ecosystem of physicians, clinics, hospitals, laboratories, and consumers. CLX Health's TrustAssure™ Global Network of COVID-19 testing partners and providers offer over 5,000 locations across the United States and greater than 15,000 locations in over 81 countries world-wide to support various "ready to" solutions for work, entertainment, and travel related engagements. For more information, please visit TrustAssure.com.
