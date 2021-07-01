DENVER, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unlike any other pet professional, pet sitters spend an extended period of time with the animals they care for, giving them an intimate and unique glimpse into animals' home lives. Now thanks to a certification program launched today by Fear Free, LLC, pet sitters can readily identify opportunities for improvement and spot emerging behavior concerns, enrichment opportunities, and other areas that might otherwise go unnoticed.
Since 2016, Fear Free has provided online and in-person education to more than 100,000 veterinary and pet professionals. Its mission is to prevent and alleviate fear, anxiety, and stress (FAS) in pets by inspiring and educating the people who care for them. With existing programs for veterinary professionals, animal trainers, and groomers, the Pet Sitter Certification Program is Fear Free's newest effort to expand its reach.
Written by Mikkel Becker, CBCC-KA, CDBC, KPA CTP, CPDT-KA, CTC, the program's five-module course provides pet sitters with a scientifically sound knowledge base in animal body language, dog walking, behavior and training basics, enrichment, home life, travel, administering medications, and more so that they can offer top-level Fear Free care to pets and provide owners with basic support and advice.
"Veterinarians get snapshots of pets' lives and precious minutes with pet parents, while pet sitters get to immerse themselves in pets' lives and often spend hours with pet moms and dads," Fear Free founder and CEO Dr. Marty Becker said. "As such, they provide a level of connection and detail unmatched among all others who care for pets. We are thrilled to establish a closer connection with this amazing group."
Pet sitters can learn more about Fear Free and sign up for the Fear Free Pet Sitter Certification Program at fearfreepets.com.
ABOUT FEAR FREE
Founded by "America's Veterinarian," Dr. Marty Becker, and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.
Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.
