AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fifty-year-old organization, Experience Care, has had some major improvements to its long-term care products and services since bringing on CEO Jason Long last year. How did it happen? Mr. Long is intimately familiar with the daily routines at skilled nursing facilities because he spent time in one himself.
In 2010, Jason was a passenger in a major car accident on an Atlanta highway. With dozens of broken bones including a crushed spine and pelvis, two collapsed lungs, heart damage, brain damage, and major blood loss, he was rushed to emergency care. After his heart stopped, he had to be resuscitated before falling into a coma, from which doctors never expected him to wake.
The medical staff informed Jason's family that he may be confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life and warned that he could have permanently impaired cognition. As days turned into weeks, Mr. Long's condition began to stabilize and he was transferred to The Shepherd Center, a long-term rehabilitation center specializing in spinal cord and brain injuries. With the help of the expert staff at The Shepherd Center, he relearned to feed and dress himself, to speak, and eventually, to walk, a feat that was initially thought to be impossible.
When asked about the car accident Long said, "It was a terrible experience, but one that I would never give away. It gave me a new perspective on life and has helped me understand my priorities and focus on what's important."
After this life-changing experience, the software entrepreneur found a new calling. His new focus was to use his extensive knowledge of software product development, user experience (UX) design, and education to make a truly meaningful difference in the lives of long-term care workers and patients everywhere.
In 2020, he was given the opportunity to join Experience Care as CEO where he now leads a team of one of the most well-established long-term care software products in the US.
"I was able to see first-hand the struggles that nursing staff and residents in long-term care face. There are so many ways that software in this industry can be improved to enable more nurse bedside time and improved operational efficiency while simultaneously improving the bottom line for long-term care facilities. It is an amazing opportunity to lead that change," said Long when asked why he joined the company.
One year into Mr. Long's tenure at Experience Care the organization has seen a big jump in customer engagement and satisfaction, a leap in sales, and improvements in every department. Customer and staff feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
"Jason's passion for helping long-term care organizations improve their business is inspiring. His ability to listen creates an environment where people feel respected and are empowered to share ideas to better our software to benefit our customers," said Tonya Thomas, a 26-year veteran at Experience Care.
About Experience Care
Founded in 1969, Experience Care LLC is one of the largest providers of long-term care electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and financial systems to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living, continuing care retirement communities, long-term acute care, and other long-term care organizations in the US.
Experience Care's mission is to make every long-term care organization a fulfilling place to live and work by helping maximize financial success and compliance to achieve the best teams, care, and outcomes.
