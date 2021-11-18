WHEELING, Ill., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dementia Live™ is an innovative program designed by a team of dementia, sensitivity and awareness, and professional development experts from the nationally recognized AGE-u-cate® Training Institute headquartered in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.
Using specialized gear within a safe, experiential setting, Dementia Live™ provides participants a real-life simulation of what it must be like to live with dementia. Participants gain greater awareness and understanding of the constant struggles (24/7) affecting persons with dementia. Greater understanding leads to more sensitive care partnering.
The Dementia Live program is the newest tool in the powerful arena of sensitivity awareness training being used by the booming number of direct care staff, family caregivers, healthcare professionals, and college and university students. Recently certified as a Dementia Live Coach, Leslee Schafer began coaching her team through the experience.
"I feel it's everyone's responsibility to continue the conversation about and educate others on dementia and sharing the Dementia Live experience with others is just one way to accomplish that. It's a unique experience that allows caregivers to feel what it's like to live with dementia, and the results are astounding. Most often, I hear phrases such as 'I had no idea' or 'wow, now I know'—what better way to teach empathy towards those we have the honor of caring for," says Leslee Schafer, Executive Director at Harbor House Memory Care.
When coaching our team members, I end our session with the question, "Now that you've experienced dementia, what will you do differently? The responses may vary depending on what acuity or behaviors our residents are exhibiting, but it continues the conversation and allows for our team to share their experiences regarding what works and what doesn't when providing care to someone with dementia."
Pam Brandon, President and Founder of the AGE-u-cate Training Institute, said, "We must equip those who are caring for and serving our aging population to better understand their challenges. We are living in a fast-aging world."
Information about Dementia Live™ and other training programs offered by AGE-u-cate® Training Institute is available at http://www.AGEucate.com.
