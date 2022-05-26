Susan B. Geffen is an accomplished elder law attorney, former law professor, gerontologist, author and sought-after speaker with a passion for advocating for the elderly and their families for over 30 years.
LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elder abuse, neglect and exploitation are serious problems in our country. Attendees of the upcoming 4th Annual World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) Conference in Phoenix, AZ, will learn more about this topic and connect with the event's esteemed keynote speaker Susan B. Geffen, Esq. The Arizona Department of Economic Security, Division of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS) is hosting the (WEAAD) Conference on June 13-14, 2022, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix-Tempe, Arizona. The goal of this conference is to elevate issues affecting the elderly population in Arizona and provide education on best practices for prevention, including networking opportunities for professionals supporting older adults.
Ms. Geffen also recently presented at the Annual California Advocates for Nursing Home (CANHR) 25th Elder Law conference in Monterey, CA, on the subject of conservatorship defense in California. Establishing a conservatorship is common for elderly people who have Alzheimer's or dementia, but it can also be for individuals who suffer from schizophrenia, severe autism or other disabilities. This informative conference was designed for legal services staff, private bar estate planners and elder abuse litigation attorneys and professional advocates interested in long-term care and advocacy.
"It is always an honor to have the opportunity to educate others on the importance of elder abuse awareness/prevention and the laws relating to this issue," says Susan B. Geffen.
More about Attorney Susan B. Geffen:
Attorney Susan Geffen's areas of practice are conservatorships, estate planning-living trusts, wills, trust litigation and probate. Susan B. Geffen is a former elder law professor and one of a handful of attorneys who possess a master's degree in Gerontology. Ever a relentless advocate for aging with dignity, she spent two years authoring the popular non-fiction book about nursing homes and how to avoid them, "Take That Nursing Home and Shove It!" Susan Geffen has offices located throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. To schedule a consultation or for more information please visit http://www.susanbgeffenlaw.com or call 310-406-0608.
