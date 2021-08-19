TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After more than 15 years in healthcare leadership, Adrianna Campbell is looking forward to serving people in a new way with her new business – TruBlue Total House Care Serving North Tampa.
"We are a white-glove, complete home services company specializing in home repairs and maintenance that enables seniors to safely age in place while freeing busy families from their 'to do' lists. We want to be the trusted source of home repair and maintenance needs in the community. We are here to build our community, create jobs and strengthen our local economy by providing excellent service," Campbell said.
Clients looking for dependable, high-quality, customizable services can hire TruBlue for handyman repairs, cleaning services, yard work, seasonal services and minor home renovations. TruBlue also works with homeowners, realtors and property managers who need to get homes move-in ready quickly and keep them maintained.
Campbell, who spent 15 years in healthcare operations and system improvements, is also particularly excited about offering TruBlue's suite of family-friendly and senior-focused services. TruBlue does Senior Home Safety Assessments, performs age-friendly renovations and offers House Care Plus, a regular service program that can help seniors and busy families enjoy the comforts and convenience of owning a home without worrying about the maintenance hassles.
"When I started thinking about opening my own business, I looked hard at in-home care. However, what I realized was that, while there were companies in our area that could care for the individual, there weren't a lot of options out there to help care for the home.TruBlue is different because, while we can work with anyone, we are uniquely trained and equipped to help seniors age in place for as long as possible. That's exciting to be able to bring to North Tampa," Campbell said.
TruBlue of North Tampa serves Pebble Creek, New Tampa, Tampa Palms, Lutz, Cheval, Odessa, Lake Fern, Citrus Park, Keystone and the immediate surrounding areas.
TruBlue of North Tampa is licensed, bonded and insured. To learn more about TruBlue of North Tampa, call 727-303-9520, email ACampbell@TruBlueHouseCare.com or visit https://trubluehousecare.com/north-tampa.
Media Contact
Kellie May, TruBlue Total House Care, 5133793185, marketing@trubluehousecare.com
SOURCE TruBlue Total House Care