RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LaShawn Glasgow, Director of Community and Workplace Health at RTI International, a nonprofit research institute, is available to comment on COVID-19's impact on the health of racial and ethnic minority groups in the U.S.
Available data indicates that African Americans have higher COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates than whites. Lawmakers and experts have shared that although COVID-19 does not discriminate by race or ethnicity, the pandemic is spotlighting how the conditions we live, work, and learn in—including racism and discrimination—can contribute to health disparities.
Prior to her career at RTI, Dr. Glasgow held program evaluation positions with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local health agencies. She leads and advises on evaluations of public health initiatives designed to prevent and control chronic disease and address health disparities.
To request an interview, contact the RTI Newsroom at news@rti.org.
About RTI International
RTI International is an independent, nonprofit research institute dedicated to improving the human condition. Clients rely on us to answer questions that demand an objective and multidisciplinary approach — one that integrates expertise across the social and laboratory sciences, engineering and international development. We believe in the promise of science, and we are inspired every day to deliver on that promise for the good of people, communities and businesses around the world. For more information, visit www.rti.org.