LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- How will education forever be changed after COVID-19? Dr. Caprice Young, national superintendent of schools for Learn4Life, is available to discuss how this disruption to education may be a good time to examine inadequate policies and practices that have been largely unchallenged – and that often hurt disadvantaged students.
Learn4Life is a nonprofit network of schools that serves at-risk high school students and former dropouts through a flexible and personalized learning model (not seat-based, one-on-one blended learning).
In response to COVID-19, the Learn4Life network moved its 23,000+ students in CA, OH and MI to remote learning within 48 hours, providing meals, social/emotional support, diapers/formula for parenting students, devices and internet access as needed.
Dr. Young can speak to:
- States' decisions to end the school year and still graduate or advance students to the next grade level
- How the requirement of seat-based learning has been thrown into question with school closures and distance learning as the new normal
- What does the pandemic reveal about our education system's ability to respond in a crisis? And what are the long-term effects on society?
- What can K-12 learn from higher education's model of learning?
- Keeping students – especially at-risk youth – on track during drastic interruptions to schooling
- Guidelines for teachers to avoid pitfalls in a new online learning environment
- How to remotely provide counseling and trauma-informed care
Dr. Young has participated as an expert resource for numerous recent articles and interviews, including:
- American Enterprise Institute report on personalized learning
- Authority Magazine interview on broadening the dialogue about options other than going to college
- Thrive Global interview on inspirational women in STEM
- Chronicle for Social Change story about serving foster youth
- HundrED.org report on student-centric education design
- Tom Sumner Radio Program in Flint, MI
Bio:
Caprice Young, Ed.D.
Learn4Life National Superintendent of Schools
Dr. Caprice Young is responsible for leading the 100+ Learn4Life centers in California, Ohio and Michigan. Raised in a host foster family, she has committed her life to supporting students whose needs exceed the scope of traditional public schools. Young left IBM in 1999 to serve as a member and president of the elected Los Angeles Unified School Board. Beginning in 2003, she served as the founding CEO of the California Charter Schools Association (CCSA). Since 2008, she has provided executive leadership to a range of education, philanthropy and business organizations undergoing major transformations.
Young is a recipient of the Coro Crystal Eagle for Excellence in Public Service, the CSU Los Angeles Educator of the Year in 2016 and a member of the national Charter School Hall of Fame. She serves on the boards of several nonprofit organizations, including the Fordham Foundation and the Texas First Education Foundation, and was recently appointed to a Fellowship at the Broad Academy.
She holds a bachelor's from Yale University, a Master of Public Administration from USC and a doctorate in educational leadership from UCLA.
About Learn4Life
Learn4Life is a network of nonprofit public schools that provides students personalized learning, career training and life skills. Each school is locally controlled, tuition free and gives students the flexibility and one-on-one attention they need to succeed. Serving more than 49,000 students across California, we help students prepare for a future beyond high school. We are proud to be a GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency recipient for our ethical, transparent and effective organizational practices. For more information, please visit www.learn4life.org.
