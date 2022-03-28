Discover how technology is being used to mitigate heart failure after heart attacks.
JUPITER, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viewers will learn about recent developments in regenerative medicine in an upcoming episode of the award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, scheduled to broadcast Q3/2022 on Bloomberg.
This segment of Advancements will explore Myocardial Infarction (MI) – the leading cause of cardiac tissue damage and subsequent development of heart failure. With no new drugs on the market, MI and post-MI heart failure remain deadly diseases with no curative or preventive treatment options.
With a look at regenerative medicine, audiences will learn how Regencor, Inc. (Regencor) is developing cardiac regenerative therapies that target myocardial infarction and heart failure. Spectators will learn about the discovery of Regencor's patented recombinant glycosylation variants of human circulating FSTL1, which are proving to be remarkably regenerative after cardiac injury.
"Today's standard of care for treating acute MI saves lives and limits tissue damage, but it cannot restore lost heart muscle, reduce infarct scar size or prevent subsequent progression to heart failure," said Tom Okarma, MD, PhD, Chairman and CEO of Regencor. "We are grateful for the opportunity to explain how Regencor's discoveries may help change all that for the better."
Viewers will see how by facilitating cardiac regeneration and scar tissue reduction, patients may experience improved cardiac function and reduced harmful consequences of heart attacks, such as progression to heart failure, eventually leading to increased patient quality of life.
"By repairing tissue damage and restoring cardiac function, Regencor is helping to prevent the progression of heart failure after MI," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring this on the series."
About Regencor:
Regencor is a privately held spin-out of Stanford University, founded by Drs. Pilar Ruiz-Lozano and Mark Mercola, with facilities in San Carlos, CA. Focused on cardiac regeneration after injury, the Company is developing a first-in class regenerative therapeutic protein for two very large International Target Markets: Acute MI and Heart Failure with Ischemia.
For more information, visit: http://www.regencor.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
