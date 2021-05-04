LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- True Marker, a clinical reference laboratory built to improve in-home healthcare, is pleased to introduce their upcoming services and new website. This forward-thinking organization provides simple, affordable, and convenient diagnostic testing for a range of health conditions related to general wellness, women's, men's, and sexual health. All testing is done under one roof, not outsourced.

"At True Marker, we believe that monitoring your health should be easy and convenient," explains Talene Kanian, Marketing Manager. "Science tells us that early detection of deficiencies, such as Vitamin D, can often help prevent major medical issues over time, such as irreversible bone loss and osteoporosis. Fortunately, our at-home testing can quickly identify this issue and provide an opportunity to make appropriate lifestyle changes."

If you would like to avoid time-consuming lab visits and unexpected medical bills, please visit https://truemarker.com/ to learn more about at-home laboratory testing with True Marker.

About True Marker:

True Marker is a Los Angeles-based, state-of-the-art reference laboratory designed to deliver a better at-home health experience. Launching June 2021, the organization provides easy, affordable, and convenient at-home testing that can quickly diagnose a range of health conditions. To learn more, please visit https://truemarker.com/.

Media Contact

Talene Kanian, True Marker, +1 (818) 398-7677, talene@truemarker.com

 

SOURCE True Marker

