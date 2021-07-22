CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QC Kinetix, the country's leading regenerative medicine franchise group, is proving the efficacy and profitability of regenerative medicine in the United States marketplace every day by treating thousands of patients dealing with pain and inking new deals at record pace!
The first half of 2021 has been one of explosive growth for the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company that began franchising its regenerative medicine clinics in 2020. They sold five markets in 2020 and have grown by almost 2,000 percent in the first six months of 2021!
Mid-Year Highlights (January-June 2021)
- Eighty-nine markets sold in the first six months of 2021
- Represents 330 locations in 27 states
- Company-wide sales for Q1/Q2 top $7.7 million
- Discovery Day attendance booms with 60–80 prospects per month
Growth Driven by Purpose and Profit
The QC Kinetix franchise development opportunity is proving to be unique in ways that are attractive to potential franchisees. It sells territories by market, which usually requires one to 15 clinics per designated market area (DMA). A single franchisee controls the marketing spend and the brand presence in the DMA, which has been attractive to investors. Each clinic is also built to operate profitably one day a week, which offers the work-life balance many are seeking.
There are just over 200 markets left to sell in the U.S., and QC Kinetix expects to sell out its inventory (approx. 691 units) by mid-2022. Also in 2022, QC Kinetix plans to turn its focus to global expansion, starting with other countries in North America.
As an emerging franchisor in the service industry, QC Kinetix is quickly surpassing industry standards. According to FRANdata, only 16 percent of franchise systems have more than 100 units, and fewer than five percent reach that mark in less than 10 years. QC Kinetix is currently on track to have 100 clinics open by the end of it's first full year of franchising, and projects total revenue to surpass $24 million.
Chief Operating Officer and franchise industry veteran Scott Hoots credits the company's meteoric rise to a business model that combines purpose and profitability.
"QC Kinetix is a brand with a purpose, which is to utilize the latest regenerative medicine treatments to enhance the quality of life for as many people as possible without the use of drugs or surgery. People are very motivated to use our cutting-edge treatments to help treat their pain and get back to living, and I think potential franchisees are highly interested in a franchise opportunity with a purpose-driven mission like ours," explained Hoots. "There are many business opportunities out there today, but none that deliver a strong mix of financial performance plus a purpose-driven mission that has such a positive impact on people's lives."
The global regenerative medicine market is exploding, and QC Kinetix differentiates itself by providing a high level of care and service to patients in a concierge setting that is unencumbered by insurance hassles. It is also the only regenerative medicine company offering a franchise opportunity to business owners who want to be part of this burgeoning medical specialty. The industry is currently estimated at more than $13 billion and is predicted to reach more than $172 billion by 2030, a growth rate of more than 26 percent.
"Our unit-level economics are outstanding, and the upward trajectory of the industry as a whole will continue to support that," according to Justin Crowell, CEO of QC Kinetix. "We have invested so much of our resources to manage growth efficiently, and our franchisees are drawn to that. They know we are committed to more than just selling a franchise but selling a franchise that will open and be successful. We are building long-term relationships, and they see that and are excited to be a part of it."
