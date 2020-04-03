ST. LOUIS, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Scripts is supporting members through the COVID-19 pandemic by working with SilverCloud Health to make their digital mental health platform available to clients and their members at no cost.
"We know Americans need help managing the physical and emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Glen Stettin, M.D. Chief Innovation Officer, Express Scripts. "In this time of self-quarantine and social distancing, these digital health tools can empower people, and help them think and feel better."
SilverCloud Health's digital health platform, which is included on the Express Scripts Digital Health Formulary, enables members to build resilience and develop skills to better manage stress and sleep issues. Based on principles of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), mindfulness, and positive psychology, the action-oriented solutions could help members build self-awareness and self-management skills to improve emotional health.
"With so many people being asked or required to stay home, and the general challenges that exist in accessing mental health services, we recognize the heightened need for effective, proven virtual mental health care as the world copes with the COVID-19 pandemic," said Ken Cahill, CEO, SilverCloud Health. "Together, Express Scripts and SilverCloud Health want to enable access to supportive programs focused on stress, sleep, and resilience during this difficult time."
"We don't know what the coming weeks and months will bring as we manage through the pandemic; however, we do know that our members need additional care and support right now," said Dr. Stettin. "Our experience building our Digital Health Formulary allows us to make urgently needed solutions available quickly, and in this instance, accessible to members for free, to help ease the burden on our health care system, and keep members on a healthy path during this uncertain time."
Express Scripts is also working with Buoy Health to provide clients and members with free access to the Buoy Health for Express Scripts Symptom Checker, which incorporates guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help identify people who may be at risk for COVID-19 infection. Members are able to quickly self-assess and find the right care from the comfort and safety of their own home, helping to alleviate demand on over-burdened emergency rooms, urgent care centers and telemedicine consults by enabling people to self-triage at home.
The SilverCloud Health platform, and the Buoy Health for Express Scripts Symptom Checker, may be extended to members through their employer or health plan.
About Express Scripts
Express Scripts is a health care opportunity company. Empowered by our legacy as an industry innovator, we dare to imagine — and deliver — a better health care system with greater choice, predictability, affordability and improved outcomes. From pharmacy and medical benefits management, to specialty pharmacy care and everything in between, we uncover opportunities to make health care better.
We stand alongside our clients and partners, collaborating to develop personalized solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve, whenever and wherever it's needed. We believe health care can do more.
We are Champions For Better.
Express Scripts, a Cigna company, unlocks new value in pharmacy, medical and beyond to further total health for all.
For more information, visit www.express-scripts.com/corporate or follow @ExpressScripts on Twitter.
Contact:
Jennifer Luddy
Express Scripts
908-794-9226
jennifer_luddy@express-scripts.com