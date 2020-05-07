ST. LOUIS, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Scripts today announced a new program to ensure Americans can continue to afford their prescription medications during the COVID-19 pandemic. Any American who loses health care coverage as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic can use Express Scripts Parachute RxSM to secure many of their medications at affordable and predictable prices.
Express Scripts Parachute RxSM offers deep discounts on prescription medications, capping costs at $25 for a 30-day supply of generics, and $75 for a 30-day supply of select brand-name medications for eligible consumers. Express Scripts created the program through its close partnerships with pharmaceutical manufacturers and retail pharmacies across the country.
"We have seen this pandemic bring out the best of humanity, and the quick collaboration among our industry partners to make Parachute Rx a reality is what our country needs right now," said Tim Wentworth, President, Health Services. "The Parachute Rx program is an extraordinary partnership for these extraordinary times. Together, we can offer a softer landing for people whose lives have been upended by this pandemic so they can come out of this crisis healthy and strong."
More than 40 brand-name medications from companies including Astra Zeneca, Bayer, Eli Lilly, Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi and UCB are available through Parachute Rx along with thousands of generic medicines. The available medications are among the most commonly used treatments in the U.S. for conditions such as asthma, diabetes, glaucoma, heart disease, migraine, non-opioid pain management, reproductive health, seizures, and thyroid conditions. Additional medications may be added to the program over time.
Eligible consumers can choose to get their medication delivered to their home from Express Scripts Pharmacy® or at one of more than 50,000 participating retail pharmacies, including national chains such as Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid, and thousands of grocers and local community pharmacies.
"People with chronic conditions who are out of work or uninsured face new challenges to maintaining their health during this pandemic," said David A. Ricks, chairman and CEO of Eli Lilly and Company. "Making our medicines available through Parachute Rx, as well as through the patient assistance programs we have at Lilly, will help more people stay healthy."
There are two easy ways eligible consumers can take advantage of Express Scripts Parachute Rx:
- Go to express-scripts.com/parachuterx to check medication prices, choose home delivery and find participating pharmacies near you.
- Ask your local pharmacist if Parachute Rx discounts are available for your prescription.
"With more than 9,200 stores across the nation, Walgreens is committed to providing our communities the care and medicines they need at a time when getting and staying healthy is a top priority," said Walgreens President Richard Ashworth. "This collaboration provides yet another solution to help our patients maintain access to their medications when many are facing financial strain."
Parachute Rx is administered by Inside Rx®, a subsidiary of Express Scripts specializing in prescription drug discount programs for self-paying consumers. Parachute Rx is available to anyone who has recently lost insurance coverage as a result of the pandemic and meets the other requirements for participation. The program, which is available for a limited time, is not health insurance and does not require an enrollment fee or commitment to participate. The brand-name medications included in the program are not available to people enrolled in government-sponsored health programs, such as Medicare, Medicaid or TRICARE.
A list of brand medications, eligibility requirements and restrictions can be found at www.express-scripts.com/parachuterx. Customer service is available seven days a week at 877.644.0212.
About Express Scripts
Express Scripts is a health care opportunity company. Empowered by our legacy as an industry innovator, we dare to imagine — and deliver — a better health care system with greater choice, predictability, affordability and improved outcomes. From pharmacy and medical benefits management, to specialty pharmacy care and everything in between, we uncover opportunities to make health care better.
We stand alongside our clients and partners, collaborating to develop personalized solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve, whenever and wherever it's needed. As we face the COVID-19 pandemic, this commitment to our customers has never been more important.
Express Scripts, a Cigna company, unlocks new value in pharmacy, medical and beyond to further total health for all.
For more information, visit www.express-scripts.com/corporate or follow @ExpressScripts on Twitter.
About Inside Rx
Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Inside Rx provides affordable access to medication, especially for the uninsured and those navigating the changing healthcare landscape.
Powered by Express Scripts, a health care opportunity company and part of Cigna Corporation, and working collaboratively across the pharmacy supply chain, Inside Rx delivers access to a broad list of brand and generic medications that treat acute and many common, chronic health conditions.
Visit https://insiderx.com/ for card usage terms and pharmacy locations, or follow us @Inside_Rx on Twitter, to learn more.
