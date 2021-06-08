ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ExsoMed Corporation, a privately held U.S.-based medical device company providing orthopaedic surgeons with innovative solutions in hand surgery, today announced that it will make commercially available an enhanced version of its ArcPhix angled compression screw to promote a controlled approach to achieving functional flexion in DIP (distal interphalangeal) joint fusions.
The ArcPhix angled compression screw was designed specifically to help surgeons achieve controlled functional flexion in DIP joint fusions. Late-stage arthritis in phalangeal joints presents a variety of challenges for physicians. Current treatment methods have the tendency to inadvertently produce straight and fully extended results, suboptimal outcomes for patients who are seeking a return to functionality. Research has shown that when a patient's DIP joint is fused in a functional position, finger dexterity and grip strength improve over that of a patient with a straight, full extension fusion (Melamed, et al1). ArcPhix is the only angled compression screw constructed to provide surgeons the control necessary to optimally achieve functional flexion in DIP fusions. All instrumentation is sterile-packed and single-use, for efficient use in the operating room.
"Patients are intersted in restoring finger dexterity and grip strength when undergoing DIP joint fusion," said Lloyd Champagne, MD (Arizona Center for Hand to Shoulder Surgery, Phoenix, AZ). "Research has shown that a grasping fingertip is most capable with a slight bend at the DIP joint, however, tools to achieve this type of optimal outcome have been lackluster. K-wires don't provide enough stability and require unwanted immobilization. Existing headless compression screws don't give you the necessary control to produce functional flexion. ArcPhix was born out of these frustrations and is a unique tool that will facilitate a much more desirable and functional outcome for DIP joint fusions."
"At ExsoMed, we are always looking for opportunities to raise the standard of care in hand surgery," said Daniel Mickelsen, ExsoMed's Chief Operating Officer who oversees product development. "ArcPhix is unique, and it garners attention because of this. Its development was based not only on clinical objectives, surgeon feedback, and innovative thinking; but just as importantly, insights from our direct connection with the patient community. Our team has been working to refine ArcPhix over the last 3 years and we are proud of what we believe will become the optimal choice for DIP joint fusions."
Commercial availability of ArcPhix kicks off on June 15, 2021. To request the latest innovation in hand surgery, please contact your local ExsoMed sales rep or Customer Care at 1-855-397-6633.
About ExsoMed
ExsoMed is a privately held medical device company providing orthopedic surgeons with innovative solutions in hand surgery. We believe that our solutions raise the standard of care in hand surgery by providing state of the art surgical tools that streamline use in the operating room, reduce the global cost of care, and enhance outcomes so that patients can get back to life faster. For more information regarding ExsoMed, please visit http://www.exsomed.com.
1 Eitan Melamed, MD, et al, "Simulated Distal Interphalangeal Joint Fusion of the Index and Middle Fingers in 0 degrees and 20 degrees of Flexion: a Comparison of Grip Strength and Dexterity", Journal of Hand Surgery, June 21, 2014.
"ExsoMed™, ArcPhix™, INnate™, InFrame™, Functional Flexion™ are trademarks of ExsoMed Corporation"
