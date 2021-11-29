NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The external nasal dilator market is estimated to grow by USD 142.56 mn from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 5.43%. This exclusive market forecast report by Technavio covers market scenarios, estimates, and customer behavior.
View a Free Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the market.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as increasing air pollution and growing awareness about external nasal dilators will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of alternatives and drawbacks related to external nasal dilators are challenges faced by the market.
For additional information on the various trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the market, View a Free Sample Report Now
Company Profiles
The external nasal dilator market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including ACE Medical Co., AirWare International Corp., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, HealthRight Product LLC, ImpressiveSmile.com, Mckeon Products Inc., Pharmacure Health Care International AB, Rhinomed Ltd., Sleeping Well LLC, and Walmart Inc.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Landscape
The global external nasal dilator market was a concentrated industry that was in a phase of growth in 2020. By 2025, the market structure would become concentrated. Its lifecycle stage would continue to be in the maturity phase. Technavio categorizes the global external nasal dilator market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.
Market Segmentation
- By end-user, the market is classified into adults and pediatrics. The adults segment will contribute the largest share of the market.
- By geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Related Reports:
- Surgical Instruments Market: The surgical instruments market has been segmented by product (surgical sutures and stapling devices, handheld surgical devices, and electrosurgical devices) and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW). Download Free Sample Report
- Dialysis Disposable Devices Market: The dialysis disposable devices market has been segmented by application (hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, home care, and ambulatory care centers) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download Free Sample Report
External Nasal Dilator Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 142.56 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
4.15
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Canada, China, UK, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ACE Medical Co., AirWare International Corp., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, HealthRight Product LLC, ImpressiveSmile.com, Mckeon Products Inc., Pharmacure Health Care International AB, Rhinomed Ltd., Sleeping Well LLC, and Walmart Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/external-nasal-dilator-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-142-56-mn--increasing-air-pollution-to-drive-growth--technavio-301432327.html
SOURCE Technavio