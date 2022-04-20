XL breast implants are innovative procedures offering outstanding outcomes when performed by a nationally recognized expert like Dr. Baeke, says the Southern California health and beauty group.
LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beverly Hills Physicians is now offering extra large breast implants provided by nationally renowned plastic surgeon John Lynn Baeke, M.D. The health and beauty medical group says that the partnership with Dr. Baeke makes its offices the premier Southern California resource for women who want to achieve an unusually voluptuous and bountiful appearance.
Women who want to go big can do so beautifully and safely, but the extra amount of size and weight involved in employing XL implants calls for a doctor with an extra-large depth of knowledge and ability, says Beverly Hills Physicians. The medical group notes that Dr. Baeke is a widely published expert and acknowledged as among the nation's finest plastic surgeons. In partnership with his wife, Suzanne, a noted plastic surgery nurse in her own right, the doctor has developed a nationwide reputation extending from his native Kansas City to practices in Texas and Southern California.
Beverly Hills Physicians says that Dr. Baeke's well-honed abilities are especially important for extra-large implants because the technique has some important differences from standard breast augmentation. Specifically, while the majority of breast implants involve the use of silicone gel, XL implants exclusively employ implants filled with saline solution.
Many XL implant patients currently have sizable implants, says Beverly Hills Physicians. Women who do not currently have implants will need to start with smaller implants at first, says the medical group. However, it adds that Dr. Baeke is also noted for his skill with tissue expansion techniques that were originally developed for breast reconstruction procedures.
Beverly Hills Physicians concludes by noting that beautiful breasts that go beyond the ordinary are available for women who want them. Readers can learn more about XL breast augmentation Dr. Baeke and the full range of plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures by visiting the group's website at https://beverlyhillsphysicians.com/ or calling (310) 620-7911. Beverly Hills Physicians operates locations throughout the Greater Los Angeles area and Southern California.
