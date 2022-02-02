SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Extra Life, an award-winning fundraising program of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® (CMN Hospitals), kicked off its 14th year of raising funds for member children's hospitals on a high note after surpassing the $100 million raised milestone.
"To the thousands of Extra Life community members and supporters who helped reach $100 million raised, thank you. This milestone showcases the unparalleled passion and dedication the gaming community has, and we're elated to celebrate this with you," says Teri Nestel, President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
Extra Life was the first of its kind in the nonprofit world and specific to the gaming and streaming communities. It was created in memory of Victoria Enmon, a patient that founder Jeromy Adams met while working at a fundraising event for her children's hospital. What started as a grassroots effort nearly 15 years ago, has turned into a 2020 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Organization of the Year by the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum.
Since its creation in 2008, thousands of Extra Life community members, partners, influencers, and creators have joined together with a vision to change kids' health to change the future by fundraising and playing games.
In 2021, Extra Life raised $15.9 million. Children's Miracle Network Hospitals' fundraising partners and programs are the key to positively changing kids' health and redefining positive outcomes for communities. Through collective efforts, CMN Hospitals' provides member hospitals with the critical funds they need to advance pediatric healthcare at-large, ultimately improving individual patients' health, protecting our children's futures and enhancing our communities.
Now more than ever, philanthropy is crucial to ensure children's hospitals are supported so that kids continue to receive the best care possible – no matter life's circumstances. Donations can transform how children's hospitals meet the urgent needs brought on by the pandemic, while still maintaining an exceptional standard of care and well-being.
Extra Lifers can raise funds year-long for their local member hospital of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals by registering at extra-life.org. Community members can join in on various fundraising initiatives throughout the year including Tabletop Appreciation Weekend hosted August 19 — 21, 2022, and the program's annual Game Day on November 5, 2022. Follow @ExtraLife4Kids on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Twitch and join the Extra Life Discord channel.
About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals:
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit http://www.cmnhospitals.org.
