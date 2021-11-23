HONOLULU, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company has launched the world's first pure high potency mix-and-match THCV, CBN, CBG and CBD gummies in time for holiday shopping. Each gummy contains a high amount of one pure cannabinoid. THCV gummies each contain 25mg THCV for energy and appetite suppression. CBN gummies have 30mg CBN for relaxation and sleep. CBG gummies each contain 30mg CBG for discomfort and CBD gummies each have 30mg CBD for stress resilience.
As an introductory offer, customers who spend $50 or more will receive a free Cannabinoid Variety Packet containing all of the new gummies (worth $19.95). These packets are a great way for people to try all of the gummies or give as stocking stuffer gifts this holiday season.
Rare Cannabinoid Company also offers packets of gummies in dispenser boxes for wholesale customers to sell on their store shelves or next to cash registers.
Following the brand's apothecary concept, the gummies are intended to be combined with each other or their tinctures of CBDV, Delta-8-THC, CBDA, CBC, THCV, CBG, CBN, full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD, 3000mg CBD, 1:1 blends or terpene-only oils.
"Our new gummies are a tasty way for people to experience our apothecary and see which specific cannabinoids can help them," said Rare Cannabinoid Company founder and CEO Jared Dalgamouni.
"Since these gummies are strong, we recommend people take just half to one CBD gummy with half to one rare cannabinoid gummy – THCV, CBG, or CBN – depending on their needs," Dalgamouni said.
Rare Cannabinoid Company believes that cannabinoids work best when combined with each other or a full spectrum CBD or THC product for the entourage effect. By using single extracts of rare cannabinoids and terpenes, people can create their own bespoke formulas tailored to their exact needs. The addition of cannabinoid gummies to their apothecary opens the door to customers who prefer edibles. The gummies are vegan and are made with all natural flavorings in a cGMP-certified facility. Independent third-party lab reports are available online.
Cannabinoid gummies are sold in bottles and packets. The following options are available on their website and to wholesale clients:
THCV Gummies (4 oz. Bottle): Each yellow, lemon-flavored THCV gummy contains 25mg THCV. There are 15 THCV gummies per bottle. THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin) acts like a stimulant, increasing energy and decreasing appetite, which may aid weight loss.
CBN Gummies (6 oz. Bottle): Each purple, huckleberry-flavored CBN gummy contains 30mg CBN. There are 30 CBN gummies per bottle. CBN (cannabinol) is considered the most sedative cannabinoid and will promote relaxation and restful sleep.
CBG Gummies (6 oz. Bottle): Each green apple CBG gummy contains 30mg CBG. There are 30 CBG gummies per bottle. CBG (cannabigerol) offers relief from soreness and discomfort and is being studied for many more potential uses.
CBD Gummies (6 oz. Bottle): Each red, strawberry-flavored CBD gummy contains 30mg CBD. There are 30 CBD gummies per bottle. CBD (cannabidiol) offers calm, balance, stress-resilience and relief from inflammation caused by daily activities and exercise. It is also ideal to combine rare cannabinoids with CBD for the entourage effect.
Cannabinoid Variety Packet: Each packet contains one 25mg THCV gummy, one 30mg CBN gummy, one 30mg CBG gummy, and three 30mg CBD gummies. These are a great way for people to test how cannabinoids affect them or give as a gift packet. For a limited time, customers who spend $50 or more when they order from rarecannabinoidco.com will receive one packet for free. Packets are otherwise sold online in bundles of three.
Rare Cannabinoid Company is also helping its more than 200 wholesale customers introduce cannabinoid gummies to their shoppers by offering more small packets of gummies in dispenser boxes. They offer THCV gummies with CBD gummies, CBN gummies with CBD gummies, and CBG gummies with CBD gummies. This is so that customers can take half to one CBD gummy along with half to one rare cannabinoid gummy depending on their need. Those looking for a boost of energy or weight control will be interested in the THCV and CBD gummies while those struggling to fall asleep will like the help of CBN and CBD, and those with aches and soreness or inflammation from activities can buy the CBG and CBD gummies. Beautifully designed dispensers can sit on stores shelves or next to cash registers for impulse purchases. To keep each packet's retail price under $20, they each contain a different amount of gummies due to the cost difference between THCV, CBN, CBG, and CBD. The packets are as follows:
2 THCV Gummies + 2 CBD Gummies, 3 CBN gummies + 3 CBD gummies, and 4 CBG gummies + 4 CBD gummies.
The Cannabinoid Variety Packet (one of each THCV gummy, CBN gummy and CBG gummy + 3 CBD gummies) can also be purchased on its own in stores (but only in bundles of three online).
Rare Cannabinoid Company recently launched its redesigned website which makes it easy for customers to understand how CBD, rare cannabinoids, and terpenes work. People can now shop by their need, with recommended cannabinoids suggested for "Energy and Focus," "Sleep," "Stress Relief," "Discomfort," "Mood Enhancers," "Appetite Suppression," and "Nausea." For example, for "Sleep," the recommended products are CBN, Relax Terpenes, and full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD. There are are links to scientific and medical studies on each cannabinoid on product pages. For patients needing more specialized care, there is a directory of independent cannabinoid advisors who are familiar with hemp, cannabinoids, terpenes and Rare Cannabinoid Company's specific products.
Rare Cannabinoid Company is an American company based in the 50th state of Hawaii. It was established in the first quarter of 2020 and is a pioneer in the "rare" or "minor" cannabinoid industry, offering purified tinctures and gummies of rare cannabinoid and terpenes as well as blends with full spectrum Hawaiian CBD.
Rare Cannabinoid Company is the sister brand of Hawaiian Choice, which was established in the fourth quarter of 2017. Hawaiian Choice is a luxury, lifestyle brand that combines premium broad spectrum Hawaiian CBD with organic and wild crafted Hawaiian fruits, essential oils and honey in an assortment of tinctures, edible jellies, topical gels, and pet products.
Stores interested in stocking Rare Cannabinoid Company and/or Hawaiian Choice products can request a wholesale account at Wellness Orders.
