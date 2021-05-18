SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Extraordinary Conceptions, a premier surrogacy and egg donation agency, has expanded its Mexico operations to meet increased demand from intended parents who want to realize their dream of starting a family.
The San Diego-based agency opened its Puerto Vallarta location in August 2020, offering clients its most cost-effective option in North America. It was soon evident that there was a need to provide intended parents with more legal, affordable opportunities to start a family. Extraordinary Conceptions now has two representatives and a network of the best attorneys in Mexico ready to serve clients' needs.
These team members are experienced in the laws regarding surrogacy in Mexico and the United States. What's more, they uphold Extraordinary Conceptions' high standards for efficiency, professionalism and client care. The agency has also partnered with the top IVF clinics in Mexico to provide intended parents with a comfortable, supportive fertility journey.
"Mexico is an accessible, safe and, most importantly, legal option," says Ivan Davydov, CAREM SC, one of the attorneys working with Extraordinary Conceptions. "The process in Mexico is at least 50% more accessible than in the United States. This allows future parents to obtain a first-class service at a fraction of the cost than other countries."
Extraordinary Conceptions has helped clients from around the world find their ideal egg donors and gestational carriers since 2005. During that time, the agency has built a sterling reputation for guiding future families through egg donation or surrogacy with warmth and compassion.
Applications for future parents, egg donors and surrogates are available on the Extraordinary Conceptions website. For more information, or to learn more about the agency's Mexico location, visit https://www.extraconceptions.com.
About Extraordinary Conceptions: Extraordinary Conceptions is a premier agency that's helped thousands of Intended Parents achieve their dreams of building a family through surrogacy and egg donation. As the leading international agency, Extraordinary Conceptions guides clients to discover their perfect egg donor and gestational carrier to help fulfill their dreams of parenthood. Extraordinary Conceptions' commitment, skills and compassion are unparalleled by other agencies in the fertility field. For more information, visit https://www.extraconceptions.com.
