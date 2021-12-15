TYSONS CORNER, Va., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Andrew Holzman, MD, FACS proudly announced today that his new practice, Holzman Laser Vision, is officially open and operating in three DC area locations. Certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology, Dr. Holzman has successfully performed over 90,000 LASIK, PRK and other ophthalmologic procedures. A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Holzman is highly regarded in the field and is known to have been the doctor entrusted by many high-profile athletes to correct their vision, from NFL quarterbacks to MLB pitchers.
Holzman Laser Vision provides a variety of laser vision correction surgeries to treat nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. The various procedures reshape the cornea to refract light properly, often eliminating or significantly reducing the need for corrective lenses or glasses. The practice offers a range of financing options as well to ensure the procedures are affordable for everyone.
"I'm thrilled to announce the opening of Holzman Laser Vision. We've worked tirelessly to put together an excellent team to ensure that we bring our patients the absolute best experience with their LASIK, PRK, or other procedures that we perform in our offices," said Dr. Holzman. The three offices include a McLean office located at 8401 Greensboro Drive, a Rockville office at 611 Rockville Pike, and a Chantilly office at 3910 Centreville Road.
Dr. Holzman received his medical degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine and completed his residency at The George Washington University. He later went on to complete a fellowship in corneal surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Eye and Ear Institute. Dr. Holzman is a member of several prestigious medical organizations including The American Academy of Ophthalmology, The American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, The American Medical Association and The International Society of Refractive Surgery.
About Holzman Laser Vision:
Holzman Laser Vision was founded in 2021 by Dr. Andrew E. Holzman, MD, FACS. The clinics offer a variety of laser vision correction surgeries including PRK and LASIK. Dr. Holzman, a board-certified surgeon who has been practicing for over three decades, founded the practice after more than 20 years of performing ophthalmologic surgeries in the DC region. For more information please visit https://www.drholzman.com or call 855-99-LASIK.
Media Contact
Janet Ward, Holzman Laser Vision, 1 8559958145, jward@holzmanlaservision.com
SOURCE Holzman Laser Vision