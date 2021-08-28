MIAMI, Aug. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Information regarding eye health to be covered by eye care professionals on a new upcoming Viewpoint segment. Veteran actor Dennis Quaid will host the show, and content providers will supply facts and figures for the program. This episode will be shared for audiences nationwide.
A proper eye exam is one of the simplest things one can do for the health of their eyes. Even if someone's eyes may feel healthy, there may be a cause for concern without ever knowing it. Numerous eye diseases have no warning signs or symptoms.
Getting older increases the risk of various eye diseases, along with obesity, a family history of eye disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.
Investing in one's overall health can go a long way in keeping eyes healthy. Maintaining a nutritious diet, exercising regularly, and not smoking can lower the risks for eye-related issues. Wearing sunglasses to shield your eyes from UV rays can help keep your eyes healthy, as can regularly resting your eyes when looking at a computer for long periods of time.
Eye health should always be taken seriously. Proper care is essential in helping to prevent future problems from occurring. Sharing helpful tips to educate and improve lives is what Viewpoint is proud to utilize its platform for. This segment featuring tips for eye safety will be introduced by Dennis Quaid.
The educational television program Viewpoint is an award-winning show and is created for viewing audiences. A tenured team of creative individuals and developers anchors the show.
Media Contact
Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, info@viewpointproject.com
SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid