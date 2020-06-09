LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's 50th anniversary of the first Pride March will not look like a typical milestone event because the coronavirus crisis has caused parades nationwide to be canceled. EyeBuyDirect is honoring this anniversary and the LGBTQ community alongside Tan France, resident fashion expert on the Netflix hit show "Queer Eye", with the launch of the "Freedom Collection." These frames are a visual symbol of support for a more united, inclusive and equal world, and 5% of collection sales (with a minimum donation of $10,000) will be donated to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people.
"Our vision of a perfect world includes a society where all people, no matter who they are or who they choose to love, feel a sense of safety and belonging and are allowed to live freely," said Sunny Jiang, CEO at EyeBuyDirect. "Fashion, and particularly eyewear, is a great way for consumers to show their individuality and uniqueness. We're excited to be offering a new line commemorating Pride, while supporting such a deserving cause that is paving the way for a brighter future for the LGBTQ community."
Starting today, consumers are able to purchase frames from the Freedom Collection, which consists of four unisex styles available with or without prescription lenses, ranging in price from $19 to $35. Three of the styles are featured in rainbow translucent colors: Freedom, a squared off eyeglass frame; Rainbow, a rounded eyeglass frame; and Power, a rounded sunglass frame. Equality, a rectangular eyeglass frame, is made from acetate and available in in eight solid colors representing the eight colors from the original Pride flag.
Tan France, who launched his own collection earlier this year with EyeBuyDirect, feels a personal connection to the campaign and its mission. "As a young kid, I was bullied, suffered from depression and had suicidal thoughts. I deeply understand the importance of providing support and free resources to LGBTQ young people during their most vulnerable moments," said Tan France. "I'm proud to expand my partnership with EyeBuyDirect and support their efforts to raise awareness and funds for such an important and life-changing organization."
To help raise more awareness and visibility for the campaign, EyeBuyDirect is also engaging 50 LGBTQ influencers to build a diverse community who can share the message that Pride lives everywhere through their personal stories.
All frames are part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which gives customers the opportunity to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need around the world.
About EyeBuyDirect
EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's and childrens' eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy1Give1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.
About The Trevor Project
The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386 via chat www.TheTrevorProject.org/Help, or by texting START to 678678.