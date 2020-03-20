ST. LOUIS, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeCare Partners LLC ("ECP"), a leading network of full scope medical optometry and ophthalmology practices, announced today that it will cease all non-critical patient visits and procedures across its network in accordance with guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC"), effective tomorrow, March 21. Kelly McCrann, ECP Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Amid this unprecedented period of uncertainty, fear and confusion caused by COVID-19, it is critical that we prioritize our patients, teammates, medical providers and communities' health above all else. EyeCare Partners will continue to serve its high-need and at-risk patient community under a stringent set of safety and preventative protocols. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and look forward to resuming normal operations as soon as it is safe to do so."
Beginning next week, certain ECP optometry locations will be open limited hours to serve emergency medical services and to pick up, until further notice. ECP ophthalmology clinics and ambulatory surgery centers will maintain limited ability to serve the most severe and urgent clinical and surgical patient needs.
ECP Chief Financial Officer, Kathy Shea, explained, "To address the immense challenges from COVID-19, our contingency planning efforts are fully underway and ECP is preparing to weather this storm. We are pleased to have announced a paid employment grant to our employees to lessen the financial burden initiated by limited operations and are reviewing additional measures to support our employees and their families."
"This is a rapidly evolving situation and ECP must continue to evolve with it. During this extremely difficult time, ECP will do everything we can to serve our patients, teammates, doctors, families and our communities," McCrann added.
More information on ECP's ophthalmology and optometry status of operation can be accessed on brand websites, located at http://www.eyecare-partners.com/our-practices/.
About EyeCare Partners, LLC
Based in St. Louis, Missouri, EyeCare Partners currently offers comprehensive medical eye care services throughout Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The doctors of EyeCare Partners serve the vision care needs of hundreds of thousands of patients annually. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.eyecare-partners.com/.