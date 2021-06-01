LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eyedaptic, Inc., a natural vision software company, announced today a new and improved version of its eyewear solution, EYE3, is now available to aid those with retinal-related vision challenges, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The EYE3 will be available for demonstration at Vision Expo East in Orlando, June 3-5 (Vispero Booth #TF343).
Because AMD impacts millions of Americans each day and is a leading cause of vision loss for those over 60, specialists are eager to find a viable solution to address this unmet and growing need. AMD is a chronic condition that results in the deterioration of a person's central vision required for activities like reading, using a computer or even facial recognition.
Eyedaptic is the developer of game-changing eyewear, designed by retina specialists and low vision optometrists who understand the challenges millions of Americans with low vision and AMD face each day. "EYE3 is a unique wearable device which contains simulated natural vision software, embedded in stylish eyewear, which augments the users' central field of vision. The EYE3 empowers those living with AMD an opportunity to regain their independence and improve their quality of life" explains Mitul Mehta, MD, Vitreo Retinal Surgeon, and Eyedaptic's Chief Medical Officer.
EYE3 is completely self-contained, employs the highest resolution camera for superior image quality and includes interchangeable batteries for continuous extended use. The highest quality, and lightest most comfortable wearable visual aid on the market, the EYE3 displays have a wider field of view and higher resolution for even better retina coverage and improved visual acuity. A faster processor enables new features, including a reimagined graphical user interface, advanced image stabilization and more adaptive features for greater personalization. Eyedaptic will continue to expand its partnership with Vispero, a leading assistive technology provider for the visually impaired, to broaden its access with EYE3 to the low vision community.
"We believe the EYE3 sets a new benchmark for the best user experience! Image quality, comfort and convenience are best in class for a wide variety of use cases - all made possible through our patented Augmented Reality (AR) software embedded in exclusive sleek looking eyewear," says Jay Cormier, Founder and CEO of Eyedaptic.
Eyedaptic clinical studies have been conducted to demonstrate its utility and efficacy. In fact, clinical research has shown a doubling in visual acuity and a 5x improvement in daily activities. Because the EYE3 eyeglasses are designed to be hands free and not impede mobility, they are ideal for those managing a wide variety of tasks, whether it be playing a piano, grocery shopping, reading a restaurant menu, or working at a computer.
After announcing a strategic partnership in 2020 Eyedaptic and Vispero expand their collaboration with the EYE3 to serve an even larger segment of the low vision population. "We are very excited about this premier version of Eyedaptic glasses," says Vispero Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Jim McDonnell. "We believe the EYE3 will enable those living with AMD and many other low vision impairments a new sense of freedom and independence."
About Eyedaptic
Eyedaptic is a privately held company that develops visual aid software, enabled by augmented reality hardware, for macular degeneration and other retinal diseases. The proprietary Simulated Natural Vision software goes beyond magnification to enable a fuller field of vision, for those with central vision disorders such as AMD (age-related macular degeneration), to revitalize their quality of life. For more information, visit http://www.eyedaptic.com.
About Vispero:
Vispero is the global leader for assistive technology products for those with vision impairments. Freedom Scientific, The Paciello Group, Enhanced Vision and Optelec, all Vispero brands, have a long history of innovation for customers with accessibility needs. Today our product portfolio is considered one of the most diverse and reliable on the market. For more information, visit http://www.vispero.com.
