BALTIMORE, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The LaunchPort™ announced today that Eyedea Medical (https://www.eyedeamedical.com/) joined the Venture Center and will make the Port Covington, Baltimore location their HQ and engineering site.
Eyedea Medical is an early-stage, ophthalmic medical device company that was spun out of the Wilmer Eye Institute and the Center for Bioengineering Innovation & Design at Johns Hopkins University. Eyedea Medical was formed by a group of ophthalmologists and biomedical engineers in 2019 to alleviate the burden of corneal blindness globally through development and commercialization of a series of devices with potential to improve outcomes and access to vision-restoring corneal procedures.
Eyedea was awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Science Foundation to complete development and validation of its first product, DescePrep™, a corneal graft preparation device. In a study presented at the recent Eye Bank Association of America annual meeting, Eyedea Medical demonstrated that DescePrep™ can process human donor corneas extremely efficiently (< 5 mins), at high success rates (97%+), and of suitable quality for clinical use.
Robert Storey, Managing Partner of The LaunchPort™, commented, "We're extremely happy that Katie Solley, Eyedea's CEO, selected LaunchPort for their Baltimore home. I've known Katie since her days at Johns Hopkins CBID and through her journey in Abell Foundation's Fellow program. She is a shining example of the next generation of bright and motivated Medtech leaders emerging from the Baltimore ecosystem."
About Eyedea Medical (Baltimore, MD)
Eyedea Medical (http://www.eyedeamedical.com), founded in 2019, is a women-owned, ophthalmic medical device company working to reduce the burden of corneal blindness globally.
About The LaunchPort™ (Port Covington, Baltimore, MD)
The LaunchPort™ (http://www.thelaunchport.com) is a Medtech venture center that allows Medtech start-ups and emerging technology developers the ability to co-locate at an experienced, regulated manufacturing center. Located at the "City Garage" in Baltimore's Port Covington, it is in close proximity to two of the Country's premier medical schools (Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland) and at the center of one of the world's largest urban revitalization projects.
