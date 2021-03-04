Eyemart Express Innovations Make Glasses More Accessible for Consumers. One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 52 percent of consumers are still putting off essential medical needs such as eye care. That is why Eyemart Express, a leading national optical retailer, announces innovations to make quality eye care more affordable, convenient, and safer than ever, including being the first national value optical chain to launch a flexible payment option in the company’s store locations.