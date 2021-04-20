CHESTERFIELD, Mo., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EyePromise, the ocular nutrition pioneer, provides eye vitamins formulated specifically to meet the needs of high-performance athletes for improved visual performance, processing speed, and reaction time. EyePromise will once again be the official eye vitamin of the Boston Red Sox throughout the 2021 season.
As the #1 eye doctor recommended brand of eye vitamins, EyePromise offers a line of visual performance supplements designed to help athletes of all calibers improve visual performance on and off the field. Vizual Edge Pro™, Vizual Edge™ Chewable, and Screen Shield™ Pro are NSF Certified for Sport®, meaning these eye vitamins are verified for ingredient purity, efficacy, and free of unsafe levels of contaminants, banned substances, or fillers. What you see is what you get with EyePromise.
"We're excited to continue our partnership with EyePromise as the official eye vitamin brand of the Boston Red Sox," said Red Sox Executive Vice President Troup Parkinson. "They have founded their company on research and innovation to create a line of eye supplements that support and enhance vision and help correct eye issues that many of us grapple with each day. We look forward to working with them again this upcoming season."
"It's an honor to renew our partnership with such a renowned and respected athletic organization such as the Boston Red Sox," said EyePromise President, Andreas Wolf. "We are proud to continue to help the Red Sox with our proven products that preserve and enhance the eye health of our customers. We look forward to continuing to support one of the world's most respected and celebrated sports teams."
Dr. Dennis Gierhart, co-founder of EyePromise, pioneered the use of dietary zeaxanthin for eye health with over 30 years of scientific nutrition research and clinical studies. Dr. Gierhart and the advisory board of leading optometrists formulated EyePromise's natural line of eye vitamins for a wide range of eye health needs to help support lasting eye health in patients with diabetes, AMD, or dry eye, those concerned about screen time, and elite athletes and military personnel. Specific to visual performance, clinical research shows that Vizual Edge Pro improves processing speed by 20% and reaction time by 10%, all while helping players pick up the finer details of the game.
Elite athletes and weekend warriors are realizing they can improve their visual performance by adding supplements containing zeaxanthin into their diet. Zeaxanthin, a highly potent antioxidant found in brightly colored fruits and vegetables, is responsible for healthy central vision and overall eye health but is very scarce in the American diet. The average American consumes 1mg of zeaxanthin per day compared to the 20mg used in clinical research for optimal visual performance. EyePromise is the only line of eye vitamins that contain these high levels of high-quality dietary zeaxanthin.
For more information, visit EyePromise.com and RedSox.com. Read more athlete testimonials and learn more about how eye health improves sports performance here. # # #
About EyePromise®
EyePromise provides unmatched expertise in nutrition science and is the leading provider of nutritional supplements that support eye health. The EyePromise extensive eye supplement line covers a full range of eye health needs, including macular health, dry eye, screen time and athletic visual performance of professional and collegiate athletes including Esports. Our NSF Certified for Sport® performance supplements are scientifically formulated to give athletes the edge they need on teams including professional football, baseball, hockey, basketball and in Major League Baseball's Arizona Fall League™. We are the #1 eye doctor recommended and trusted vitamin with thousands of US optometrists prescribing and millions of dosages consumed in the US. For more information on improving eye care with EyePromise, visit: EyePromise.com
