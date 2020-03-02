FORT WORTH, Texas, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, committed to developing and commercializing innovative and impactful ophthalmic products, is pleased to announce the United States launch of TOBRADEX® ST (tobramycin/dexamethasone ophthalmic suspension) 0.3%/0.05% following the Company's acquisition of the product in late 2019. TOBRADEX® ST (tobramycin/dexamethasone ophthalmic suspension) 0.3%/0.05% is an FDA approved, fixed-dose topical antibiotic and corticosteroid combination indicated for steroid-responsive inflammatory ocular conditions for which a corticosteroid is indicated and where superficial bacterial ocular infection or a risk of bacterial ocular infection exists.
TOBRADEX® ST is the next generation of TOBRADEX®, a gold standard product. TOBRADEX® ST includes a Suspension Technology (ST) formulated with pharmaceutical grade xanthum gum, an inactive ingredient designed to stabilize the combination and allow greater delivery and ocular surface retention of tobramycin and dexamethasone to the eye. Eyevance has branded this unique ST delivery technology, now known as XanGen™.
As part of its national launch of TOBRADEX® ST (tobramycin/dexamethasone ophthalmic suspension) 0.3%/0.05%, Eyevance is investing significant resources to launch a full-scale campaign to educate eye care professionals on the product's strong clinical profile. TOBRADEX® ST's novel formulation with XanGen™ is designed to enhance bactericidal activity, ocular surface retention time, and enhanced bioavailability allowing for a lower concentration of dexamethasone and little-to-no blurriness or intraocular pressure (IOP) spikes.
"I am very excited for Eyevance to launch TOBRADEX® ST," said Paul M. Karpecki, O.D., F.A.A.O., Director, Cornea, Kentucky Eye Institute. "Ocular surface inflammation with bacterial comoribidity is often hard to treat quickly and effectively, representing a significant pain point for patients and doctors. TOBRADEX® ST's exceptional clinical profile makes it a highly attractive treatment option for all forms of blepharitis, conjunctivitis and contact lens acute red eye, and I have no doubt the Eyevance team will be successful in educating my colleagues on its merits."
"We are introducing TOBRADEX® ST to eye care professionals because it holds immense potential for millions of patients suffering from acute blepharitis, meibomian gland dysfunction, and other relevant ocular surface conditions," commented Jerry St. Peter, Chief Executive Officer, Director and Co-founder, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals. "By ensuring optimal, consistent delivery of tobramycin and dexamethasone in every drop, TOBRADEX® ST is designed to help patients find safe, rapid relief and return to healthy living. Our commercial team is fully trained, proud and thrilled to launch TOBRADEX® ST."
Since inception in September 2017, Eyevance has acquired or licensed products that treat ocular diseases or conditions that may require an antibiotic, corticosteroid, antihistamine, antibiotic/corticosteroid, tear lubricant, antifungal, or the rare disease/orphan condition of persistent epithelial defects. The widespread ensemble of anterior segment and ocular surface medications assists in driving Eyevance's business strategy.
"It is amazing to see the progress of Eyevance in taking a leadership role within the ocular surface and anterior segment therapeutic markets, " shared Alice Epitroupolos, M.D. F.A.C.S., clinical assistant professor in the Department of Ophthalmology,The Ohio State University and private practice at Ophthalmic Surgeons and Consultants of Ohio. "From FLAREX® to FRESHKOTE® Preservative Free (PF) to the pending launch of ZERVIATE™, and now the official launch of TOBRADEX® ST, Eyevance is dedicated to physicians that are passionate in treating these disruptive surface conditions. What really impresses me about Eyevance is their universal commitment to all patients, allowing broad access to their products through robust co-pay assistance programs. Eyevance truly provides cutting edge solutions."
About Eyevance Pharmaceuticals
Eyevance Pharmaceuticals is a Fort Worth-based company committed to developing and commercializing innovative and impactful ophthalmic products that enable optimal vision and better quality of life for all patients. Eyevance seeks to establish a portfolio of products that address significant unmet needs, including rare and orphan conditions, while also focusing on products with a legacy of proven safety and efficacy.
