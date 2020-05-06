SAN FRANCISCO and SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeXam, the industry's leading and patented mobile app, and GenieMD, a global provider of telemedicine solutions offering an accessible platform for connecting patients and providers around the world, today announced a joint venture introducing eyeXamVirtual, to modernize the eye care industry with an accessible and best-in-class telemedicine mobile solution.
Together, GenieMD and EyeXam's resources will enable consumers easy access to eye care providers physically and virtually. GenieMD's mission is to democratize health care globally, and this partnership will elevate eye care into a new era of telehealth engagement. Consumers will benefit from unprecedented and effortless access to eye care and doctor engagement, resulting in superior eye health. The venture partners GenieMD's innovative telemedicine platform with EyeXam's proprietary and self-guided method for measuring visual acuity using a mobile device. The impact of this partnership will create an unparalleled and proactive eye care solution, leading to a better overall eye health experience for consumers.
"We are excited to team up with EyeXam," said Soheil Saadat, Ph.D., GenieMD's founder and CEO, "to deliver a unique telemedicine engagement model to vision care by combining EyeXam's patented technology with our world-class cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and mobile technologies to provide the finest and fastest access to eye care patients, when they need it most."
"We are grateful to partner with GenieMD," Nikki Iravani, OD, optometrist and EyeXam founder and CEO commented, "to optimize the existing EyeXam app and bring the best in class in telemedicine to eye care. COVID-19 presented challenging circumstances and increased the demand for patients to visit with eye care providers virtually. EyeXam's infrastructure and patented technology together with GenieMD's platform accelerated availability of virtual eye care for our patients."
About GenieMD
GenieMD, Inc. is an award-winning, global provider of telemedicine solutions. We offer a convenient, cost-effective, easily accessible platform to connect patients and providers around the world. We make the process seamless and cost-effective for patients and efficient for providers by using a targeted evidence-based intake questionnaire followed by a secure video consultation. Maximizing the potential of cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and mobile technologies, we are transforming health care to provide the best and fastest care to our patients, when they need it most. To learn more about GenieMD, visit www.geniemd.com.
About EyeXam™
EyeXam™ is the leading and patented mobile eye care app offering self-guided visual acuity testing using a mobile device. EyeXam's smartphone and tablet app (for consumers) and robust supporting cloud-based tools (for providers) are designed to empower patients and providers by engaging them instantly and conveniently with each other. To learn more about EyeXam, visit www.eyexamvirtual.com.
Media Contact:
info@eyexamvirtual.com
Related Files
EyeXamVirtual_pressrelease0520.docx
Related Images
Related Links