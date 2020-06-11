SOROCABA, Brazil, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since March, Centro Universitário Facens has been seeking ways to help society in the fight against COVID-19. As of now, they have developed Heroes of the Pandemic, a free bilingual game for mobile platforms aimed at raising awareness on the spread of the new coronavirus. It can be played on desktops, Android and iOS.
"We have produced PPEs for health care professionals, but we felt a need to do something relating to education. I believe this game has got what young people need right now – information and entertainment," notes Paulo de Carvalho, Dean of Facens.
According to Professor Wilson de Oliveira Jr, coordinator of the Innovation Laboratory for Games and Apps (LIGA Facens), by working through 7 mini-games, players can discover playfully what steps to take to prevent the spread of the virus. The project, which combines learning and fun, was developed in partnership with Centro Universitário Newton Paiva, of Minas Gerais.
The 7 mini-games in Heroes of the Pandemic are:
1 - Wash your hands thoroughly
2 - Avoid touching your face
3 - Disinfection
4 - Stay at home
5 - The Immune System
6 - Social Distancing
7 - Wear a mask
Each mini game has an explanatory message concerning the measure it is promoting. For example, the phase "Wash your hands thoroughly" shows images of the right steps to take to effectively eliminate the coronavirus. The score for each "phase" is calculated, giving a total at the very end. Players can record their performance in a ranking, all it takes is to be logged into Facebook. Heroes of the Pandemic also has a direct link to the portal of the Ministry of Health, where players can find all necessary information about COVID-19. Access the game at: https://www.heroisdapandemia.com.br/ and watch the release video at: https://youtu.be/_1gTxvkDVRs
Facens is engaged in other social actions addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, such as producing and donating face masks and intubation kits for health care professionals. These projects are supervised by Ântoni Romitti, coordinator of the Manufacturing Lab at Facens. Dr. Karen Abrão, physician in charge of the Department of Health Technology at the Centro Universitário, and Lester Faria, Director of Intellectual Property at Facens, are also collaborating on these initiatives.