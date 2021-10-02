WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community. Today, we witness the creation of opportunity that celebrates this theme of Recovery Month 2021. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced today that it has established an Office of Recovery. The establishment of this office marks an important milestone in the Recovery movement, one that has been years in the making at the hands of recovery advocates and organizations across the country.
"Today's announcement of the new Center for Recovery at SAMHSA is a huge win for recovery advocacy organizations. For years, we've been advocating for elevating the importance of recovery and peer recovery support services within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. On behalf of our members and recovery support providers nationwide, we commend the Biden Administration for demonstrating this new vision and leadership. We look forward to continuing to bring the voice of recovery to policy discussions that will make recovery possible for even more Americans," says Patty McCarthy, the Chief Executive Officer of Faces & Voices of Recovery.
Establishing an office dedicated solely to recovery programming is a necessary step in assuring sustainable federal resources. In its recent appropriations bill, the House of Representatives recognized the need for a size-able increase in the amount appropriated for programming dedicated to SUD recovery services. We commend SAMHSA in taking such an important step in prioritizing programs for underserved populations, promoting health equity, and supporting community-based strategies, to not only increase recovery funding, but to support individuals in sustaining long-term recovery.
"The Recovery movement is alive and well. The new Office of Recovery at SAMHSA is a significant milestone in government support for recovery. This announcement comes as we close out National Recovery Month which supports efforts to make recovery-supportive communities. SAMHSA will regain partnerships with local recovery supporters and Recovery Community Organizations to advance the cause," says David Mineta, Faces & Voices of Recovery Board Chair and Former Deputy Director of Demand Reduction at the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.
This year's theme of Recovery Month reminds people in recovery and those who support them, that recovery belongs to all of us. We are all called to end gatekeeping and welcome everyone to recovery by lowering barriers to recovery support, creating inclusive spaces and programs, and broadening our understanding of what recovery means for people with different experiences. As Recovery Month comes to a close, we celebrate the opportunity and representation that the creation of the Office of Recovery at SAMHSA creates for the Recovery movement.
"Today is an important day in the history of the Recovery movement. The development and launch of the Office of Recovery at SAMHSA is the culmination of the tireless efforts of Recovery advocates over the years. We applaud this development and look forward to enhanced support and awareness around the critical need for Recovery Support Services. Faces & Voices of Recovery is proud to partner with SAMHSA and other agencies to raise awareness and deliver life-saving supports to those who are experiencing difficulty as a result of substance use disorder," says Phil Rutherford, the Chief Operating Officer at Faces & Voices of Recovery.
The full announcement of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's creation of the Office of Recovery – during a celebration of Recovery Month at the White House, can be found here: https://youtu.be/H_BFd7Smmf4
Media Contact
Emily Porcelli, Faces & Voices of Recovery, +1 202-737-0690, eporcelli@facesandvoicesofrecovery.org
SOURCE Faces & Voices of Recovery