WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Extraordinary leaders of the addiction recovery advocacy movement from across the nation will be honored virtually at the annual America Honors Recovery Awards Gala on October 4, 2021. "It's more important than ever to spotlight the people and organizations making a difference. Our work focuses on solutions and demonstrating that people can and do recover," says Patty McCarthy, the Chief Executive Officer of Faces & Voices of Recovery.
Ron Williams, of Portland, Oregon, will receive the 2021 William L. White Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award. Ron has been a local and national leader in recovery advocacy since 2001 and is a person with experience in substance use disorders, homelessness, and criminal justice engagement.
Dr. Dietra Hawkins, of Memphis, Tennessee, will receive the 2021 Dr. Calvin Trent award, in recognition of those who exemplify his passion for creating authentic, diverse, equitable, just, and inclusive recovery communities. Dr. Hawkins has spent nearly two decades helping individuals, communities, and organizations apply research-based approaches to diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Zac Talbott, Tennessee, will receive the 2021 Lisa Mojer-Torres Award for his dedication and advocacy for medication supported recovery. Zac serves as the current President of the National Alliance for Medication Assisted Recovery (NAMA Recovery), the oldest and largest national advocacy organization specifically focused on the rights of and advocacy for buprenorphine and methadone patients.
The 2021 Vernon Johnson Awards will be presented to three individuals for their achievements in promoting awareness of the reality of recovery from addiction to the public, policymakers, media, and others within their own communities.
An Individual Recovery Advocate award will be presented to Donna Woods of Oklahoma. Donna is the founder and Executive Director of the Oklahoma Citizens Advocates for Recovery and Transformation Association (OCARTA), established in 2002. With Donna at the helm, OCARTA continues to move forward with its mission of grassroots advocacy, education, and peer recovery support services for all those affected by addiction and/or mental illness.
An Individual Recovery Advocate award will be presented to Bobbi-Jo Reed of Kansas City, Missouri. Bobbi-Jo has provided safe, transitional housing for nearly ten thousand individuals over the past 19 years. She is the Founder and CEO of Healing House, Inc. in Historic Northeast Kansas City, MO; the ministry currently houses 200 adults and 30 children.
The Family Recovery Advocate award will be presented to Pam Lanhart of Minnesota. Pam started a non-profit in Minnesota called Thrive Family Support, which helps families nationally connect to resources, education, and support. She is a fierce advocate for humane treatment of those suffering from substance use disorder, the availability of harm reduction, and the de-stigmatizing of those suffering from the disease of addiction.
The 2021 Joel Hernandez Voice of the Recovery Community Award will be presented to Advocates for Recovery Colorado. Since its inception, Advocates for Recovery Colorado has been an exemplary Recovery Community Organization dedicated to supporting all pathways to recovery. Executive Director, Tonya Wheeler, will receive the award on behalf of the organization.
The America Honors Recovery Awards Gala will be held virtually on October 4, 2021, at 7:00pm ET. This annual fundraising gala is hosted by Faces & Voices of Recovery, the nation's leading recovery advocacy organization since 2001.
Donations in honor of the awardees can be made online at https://rls.facesandvoicesofrecovery.org/donate/
Charitable contributions support Faces & Voices of Recovery's efforts to eliminate the stigma of addiction and make recovery possible for even more Americans.
