BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FACTS Education Solutions, a provider of K-12 professional development and instructional services and Kognito, a leading health simulations company, announced a partnership to help private and faith-based schools address student mental health related to the fallout of COVID-19.
Through this new partnership, FACTS Ed customers now have the opportunity to access several Kognito simulations to support school climate, safety, and wellness. Educators, staff, students, parents, and caregivers can gain knowledge and skills surrounding critical topics including emotional and mental wellness, trauma, social emotional learning, substance use, and coping with loss.
A FACTS Ed facilitator will guide educators through simulations either on-site or online, and facilitate conversations surrounding the experience to help ensure they are getting the most out of the training. This holistic and tailored approach combines the power of Kognito's evidence-based simulations with FACTS Ed private sector expertise and hands-on, personalized services to best prepare learners to meet the needs of today's students.
"Enhancing our professional learning portfolio with Kognito content - which is proven to impact the lives of students and educators - directly aligns with our mission at FACTS Ed. We couldn't be more pleased about bringing the programs and services to our school partners," says Tiffany Wilbur, Manager of Educator Services at FACTS Ed.
During the 2020-2021 school year to date, nearly 24,000 teachers and leaders at private and faith-based schools have participated in 370 live and on-demand professional learning and development events. Kognito's role-play simulations have been deployed by more than 13,000 schools and districts, but the power of its role-play experiences has yet to be fully harnessed by the private sector. This new partnership will enable private institutions to rapidly build the capacity of educators and students to lead real-life conversations that can improve student mental health, academic performance, and school safety.
Student mental health and the mounting anxiety related to COVID-19 is a huge concern among educators and administrators. A Reuters survey found that 74% of districts reported multiple indicators of increased mental health stresses among students since the onset of the pandemic. Educators are on the front lines, and because they see students on a regular basis, they are uniquely positioned to identify those who may be struggling, and when necessary, connect them to support.
Unfortunately, research shows that although students at private schools need support surrounding mental health and substance use, they aren't currently getting that support. A quantitative survey published in "Frontiers in Psychology" before the pandemic revealed that only 24% of private/independent high school students cited teachers as helping them cope with stress, and over 30% reported using alcohol or other drugs within the last 30 days.
FACTS Ed and Kognito are confronting this gap, and this new partnership provides schools with the superior content and support they need to successfully implement mental health training into their professional development curriculum. By giving educators the knowledge and skills they need to support their students during this unique time, schools can create a more supportive community that enables their students to thrive.
"The importance of and need for social emotional learning has been spotlighted by the pandemic," says Jennifer Spiegler, SVP of Strategic Partnerships. "We're excited to work with FACTS Ed to help educators across the country learn valuable skills that can help them meet students where they are, and set them up for success during this critical time."
About FACTS Education Solutions
FACTS Ed is committed to making educational dreams possible through service and technology. Combined, they serve more than three million students and families at over 11,500 schools. FACTS Ed's education services include professional learning and development, instructional services, title funding consultation, and a coaching program that uses video technology to help teachers develop their skills. FACTS also offers a comprehensive suite of technology services including tuition management, a student information system, payment administration and processing, financial needs assessment, admissions/enrollment solutions, and a fundraising and development platform. For more information, visit FACTSmgt.com.
Media Contact
Victoria Crawford, Kognito, +1 (212) 675-9234, victoria.crawford@ascendlearning.com
Ben Kiser, FACTS Education Solutions, 402.458.3024, Ben.Kiser@Nelnet.net
SOURCE Kognito