Survivorship For survivors of ritual abuse, mind control and torture and pro-survivors. https://survivorship.org

Survivorship For survivors of ritual abuse, mind control and torture and pro-survivors. https://survivorship.org

 By Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Conference

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control 2021 Conference Presentations

https://survivorship.org/the-survivorship-ritual-abuse-and-mind-control-2021-conference-presentations

A recent online conference presented factual data and eye witness accounts verifying ritual abuse and mind control

A recent conference presented online presentations with factual data and eye witness accounts verifying ritual abuse and mind control (RAMC) events.

Dr. Ellen Lacter, PhD., a well known clinical psychologist, presented information on the production of sadistic child abuse materials on the Internet. She discussed how ritual abuse and mind control victims can begin to heal from these crimes. https://endritualabuse.org/

https://ritualabuse.us/smart/ellen-lacter/

Wendy Hoffman, a well published eyewitness and survivor of ritual abuse and mind control crimes presented on ways victims can rebuild their self esteem and begin to heal in their lives. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman/

https://youtu.be/MSdXT2q5Q_4                                           

Neil Brick, an eyewitness and survivor of ritual abuse and mind control crimes, presented scientific evidence, research and specific examples of how mind control, programming and hypnosis can be used to manipulate victims. http://neilbrick.com   https://ritualabuse.us/smart/neil-brick/  https://youtu.be/Acni0IFLZHU

Dr. Randy Noblitt, a professor, researcher and clinical psychologist, Annika Lundin and Eileen Aveni presented evidence of institutional child abuse in residential, religious and health care settings. Dr. Noblitt reviewed the data around trauma and ritual abuse allegations.

https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/   https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/articles/an-empirical-look-at-the-ritual-abuse-controversy-randy-noblitt-phd  

https://youtu.be/VA70HL_7ABM    

Dr. Sarah Nelson OBE, former advisor to to the Scottish Government and Scottish Parliament,  presented evidence of ritual abuse in the Orkney ritual child abuse case in Scotland.

https://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference/2020-conference/dr-sarah-nelson-the-discourse-of-disbelief/   

https://youtu.be/h4gn_qxNamg

Olivia presented personal eye witness evidence of severe abuse and ritual abuse crimes and her battle for freedom and justice.  https://youtu.be/fZ4Gurs_j_

Elana Christiansen and Eileen Aveni, well trained trauma informed clinicians, presented information on how victims of ritual abuse and mind control crimes can find qualified professional help.

https://survivorship.org/_wp/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/I-Believe-You-by-Eileen-Aveni.pptx  

Research Resources

Ritual Abuse Evidence   https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-evidence/

Child Abuse Wiki - Ritual Abuse  http://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Ritual_Abuse

Empirical and Forensic Evidence of Ritual Abuse http://endritualabuse.org/empirical-and-forensic-evidence-of-ritual-abuse     

Large List of Scientific Ritual Abuse References

http://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/studies/satanic-ritual-abuse-evidence-with-information-on-the-mcmartin-preschool-case/

Proof That Ritual Abuse Exists http://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/

Hell Minus One – signed verified confessions of satanic ritual abuse – Anne's parents confessed their atrocities – both in writing and verbally.

http://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/survivor-stories/hell-minus-one-signed-verified-confessions-of-satanic-ritual-abuse/

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/factual-verification-of-ritual-abuse-at-international-conference-301316189.html

SOURCE Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Conference

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.