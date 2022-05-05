Debbie Villafaña, Egg Donor Program Director, Fairfax EggBank, will join a panel of experts on donor egg IVF at Men Having Babies 2022 West Coast Surrogacy Conference & Gay Parenting Expo on May 14th. The panel will discuss "Considerations for Egg Donation: Understanding the process and impacts of locating and selecting an egg donor."
FAIRFAX, Va., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Debbie Villafaña, Egg Donor Program Director, Fairfax EggBank, will join a panel of experts on donor egg IVF at Men Having Babies 2022 West Coast Surrogacy Conference & Gay Parenting Expo on May 14th. The panel will discuss "Considerations for Egg Donation: Understanding the process and impacts of locating and selecting an egg donor."
"Fairfax EggBank is a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, and we are enthusiastic sponsors of the West Coast Men Having Babies conference," said Villafaña. "Navigating the options available to build a family for gay and trans individuals or couples can be overwhelming. It's important to choose a supportive team that will work with you through each step of the process and take your family planning goals into consideration. I am looking forward to discussing donor egg IVF during our panel discussion and being on hand throughout the conference to answer any questions attendees may have."
Trends in Frozen Donor Egg IVF
"In the last few years, frozen donor egg use has grown substantially," continued Villafaña. "Frozen donor eggs from an egg bank can minimize many of the stressors of the donor egg IVF process, with the primary benefit of being able to plan your family on your timeline. We take a lot of the work and expense out of planning around a fresh donor. The medications and donor travel have already been handled, so the costs are more affordable, as well."
About Fairfax EggBank
Fairfax EggBank, the trusted choice for frozen donor eggs, provides a diverse selection of pre-screened, FDA-compliant donors to help recipients build their families. Our Donor Database showcases one of the largest repositories for frozen donor eggs in the United States.
Fairfax EggBank works closely with all of our donor egg recipients through each stage of the process and is a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. Our commitment to donor quality and service excellence makes us a premier, yet cost effective, solution for donor egg recipients. Fairfax EggBank benefits from our in-house experts with over 30 years of experience in safe and successful reproductive tissue banking. http://www.fairfaxeggbank.com
Media Contact
Jessica Benbow, Fairfax EggBank, 1 703-289-1792, mktg@fairfaxeggbank.com
SOURCE Fairfax EggBank