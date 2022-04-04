The clinic of choice for cutting-edge techniques and cosmetic treatments in the UK and Dubai, the North American flagship clinic at Fairmont Spa Century Plaza brings Dr. Rita's international expertise to the heart of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fairmont Spa Century Plaza, the preeminent wellness destination at the recently opened and completely reimagined Fairmont Century Plaza, announced the debut of the new Dr. Rita Rakus clinic with the award-winning doctor who revolutionized cosmetic and wellness treatments in the UK.
With a reputation for excellence in medical esthetics and as the clinic of choice for cutting-edge techniques and cosmetic treatments in the UK and Dubai, the North American flagship clinic at Fairmont Spa Century Plaza brings Dr. Rita's international expertise to the heart of Los Angeles. The go-to doctor of esthetics for A-List clientele, Dr. Rita treats the who's who of the entertainment world, royalty, captains of industry and global celebrity.
"We are thrilled to be the new home of Dr. Rita's first US-based clinic. As an innovator with proven results, Dr. Rita has forever changed cosmetic care by using non-invasive procedures to defy aging and provide the highest standard of care to her clients," says Magdaleena Nikolov, General Manager of Spa Wellness and Retail, Fairmont Spa Century Plaza. "Dr. Rita's innovative treatments are personal and impactful, which is a perfect fit for our Los Angeles clientele who are accustomed to the best in beauty."
The Dr. Rita Rakus Clinic at Fairmont Spa Century Plaza is the only clinic in California to offer facials that employ the customized Universkin S-TEP Program, an advanced AI technology. The S-TEP program is unique in that the individualized products are delivered by a cutting-edge micro needling delivery system requiring absolutely no downtime.
Guests and Angelenos alike will enjoy the carefully selected array of Dr. Rita's signature treatments, including the Award-Winning Red-Carpet Facial, which includes Dr. Rita's exclusive HydraFacial technique, and The Ultimate Royal Ascot English Rose, which utilizes the HydraFacial with the S-TEP program by Universkin paired with the Dr. Rita Jetlift by Jetpeel. The clinic at Fairmont Spa Century Plaza will also introduce a new, exclusive Avenue Of The Stars "Super Power" Facial developed by Dr. Rita for those who are looking for maximum results in the minimal amount of time.
"As the newest and most innovative destination for wellness in Los Angeles, Fairmont Spa Century Plaza was the only place I considered when planning my first stateside clinic," said Dr. Rita. "Los Angeles defines beauty and cosmetic excellence, and together with the dedicated team of estheticians I am excited to introduce hotel guests and wellness enthusiasts to our impressive selection of results-driven treatments."
Dr. Rita is one of the founders of the British College of Aesthetic Medicine and serves as a member and fellow. In addition to her own clinical work, she trains, lectures, and sets standards for practicing doctors within the field of Cosmetic Medicine. In recognition of her work, the Royal Society of Medicine added her name to the Wall of Honour.
Fairmont Spa Century Plaza is a sprawling, 14,000 square-foot wellness retreat in the heart of Los Angeles. Rooted in a mission to honor ancient healing modalities by crafting world-class wellness experiences fit for a modern audience, the spa offers an extensive menu featuring an array of results-driven and rejuvenating facials, therapeutic and recovery massages, and sensorial body treatments. Guests can also enjoy experiential rain showers, aromatherapy steam rooms, a Himalayan salt room and a hamman.
For more information on Fairmont Century Plaza's comprehensive reimagination as well as the new innovative wellness offerings at Fairmont Spa Century Plaza, visit fairmontcenturyplaza.com.
About Fairmont Century Plaza
Los Angeles' famed Century Plaza hotel has returned to center stage following a $2.5B renovation. The property has been completely reimagined with 400 expansive guest rooms featuring private terraces, 63 luxury residences, the 14,000 square-foot Fairmont Spa Century Plaza, Lumière - a French-inspired Brasserie, and 24,000 square-feet of private event space touting one of the largest ballrooms in Los Angeles. Born on the former site of a 20th Century Studios backlot in 1966, the legendary Century Plaza has always been at the center of where business meets Hollywood – from the Beatles winning big at the 10th annual Grammy Awards to the first Presidential State Dinner ever held outside the White House, hosted by President Nixon to honor the Apollo 11 expedition. Fairmont Century Plaza is conveniently located on the corner of Avenue of the Stars and Constellation Boulevard at 2025 Avenue of the Stars in the heart of Century City, Los Angeles. Be a part of history and book now at fairmontcenturyplaza.com.
About Dr. Rita Rakus
Dr. Rita Rakus is a highly experienced practitioner in the field of Cosmetic Medicine and is widely known in international media as the "London Lip Queen." She received her medical degree from Sydney University in Australia in 1974. Dr. Rita has developed an expertise in non-surgical facial and body rejuvenation, facial line reductions, and lip enhancements. Dr. Rita is also the global ambassador of BTL Aesthetics for EMSculpt® Technology, a noninvasive procedure to help men and women build muscle and melt fat simultaneously. Dr. Rita is fully registered with the General Medical Council, Care Quality Commission and Treatments You Can Trust. She is a founder, member, and fellow of the British College of Aesthetic Medicine
Media Contact
Chandler Taylor / Anna Hubbard, Murphy O'Brien Public Relations, 1 310.453.2539, FairmontCenturyPlaza@murphyobrien.com
Daniel Harpaz, Director of Public Relations, Fairmont Century Plaza, Daniel.Harpaz@Fairmont.com
SOURCE Fairmont Spa Century Plaza