The Encino-based plastic surgeon comments on a recent article that plastic surgery is an entirely personal choice and shaming people who obtain it is wrong and pointless
LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A May 9 article in the Daily Mail reports on the comments of outspoken veteran fashion model and lingerie designer Caprice Bourret. The famed fashionista and 50-year-old mother of two noted she thinks there is a good chance she will eventually undergo a facelift. At that time, she plans to discuss it as openly as she has spoken about her past experiences with nonsurgical procedures. She also criticized celebrities she says are being untruthful in denying past procedures. Noted Los Angeles area plastic surgeon Dr. Steven J. Varkony says that, while the decision about whether or not to go public with a procedure is every bit as much a patient's personal choice as having the procedure in the first place, Ms. Bourret is correct that plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures should never be denigrated by anyone.
Dr. Varkony notes that the declining but still lingering stigma around plastic surgery is largely a product of old prejudices and misconceptions perpetuated by gossipy and often meanspirited celebrity websites. Patients have even reported being shamed for procedures such as breast reduction and rhinoplasty which have medical as well as aesthetic motivations. With regards to procedures obtained for strictly cosmetic reasons, the doctor notes that we don't criticize people for getting their hair styled or buying flattering clothing. Regardless, there's no logic in criticizing someone – famous or otherwise -- for having plastic surgery because it is, really and truly, no one else's business.
The board-certified plastic surgeon adds that many people don't realize that plastic surgery is serious medicine and among the most demanding of all medical specialties, or that it has been continually evolving for well over a century, becoming ever more refined and effective. One important recent advance, says Dr. Varkony, is VASER liposcuplting. An acronym for Vibration Amplification of Sound Energy at Resonance, VASER uses the latest in ultrasound technology to provide plastic surgeons the ability to perform procedures such as liposuction and fat-transfer-based Brazilian butt lifts with far greater precision and detail while also being gentler and less invasive. The results are more impressive outcomes and shorter recovery times. Dr. Varkony says that people who are interested in these kinds of procedures should look into them without worrying about the opinions of other people.
