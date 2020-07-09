Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Foundation Supports Tonko-McKinley Bill to Amend FDA Review Process for Drugs to Treat Rare and Ultra-Rare Diseases in the U.S.

The HEART Act, sponsored by Congressman Paul Tonko (D-NY) and David B. McKinley (R-WV) and supported by HAYSTACK Project and other leading advocacy groups, calls for more involvement from rare disease patients and experts in regulatory reviews.