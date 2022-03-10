ATLANTA, Ga., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Family Practice Center, one of the fastest growing primary care practices in the Atlanta area, is proud to announce that two of their board-certified family medicine physicians have been honored as Top Doctors in the field of Family Medicine for 2022. The physicians receiving this recognition are Dr. C. Steven Schramm and Dr. Tyler H. Wheeler.
Top Doctors recognition from Castle Connolly is considered one of the most prestigious awards for healthcare providers in America. Each year, over 60,000 eligible physicians in all areas of medical practice are considered, and only a select few are nominated by their peers in their respective fields.
Dr. C. Steven Schramm is a 5-time recipient of the Castle Connolly Top Doctor designation. He joined Family Practice Center in 1987 and became a partner in 1992. In addition to being board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, Dr. Schramm is a Diplomat of the American Board of Family Medicine and a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. "It's an incredible honor to be selected as a Top Doctor once again," says Dr. Schramm. "This is a standard that I take very seriously and will continue to for years to come."
Dr. Tyler H. Wheeler is a first time Castle Connolly Top Doctor honoree. He joined Family Practice Center in 2014. A board-certified physician in both family and sports medicine, he also serves as an Adjunct Professor of Family Medicine with Emory University School of Medicine and as the Primary Care Sports Medicine Physician for Kennesaw State University Athletics. "It means so much, not just to me, but to our entire practice to receive this kind of recognition," says Dr. Wheeler. "I am incredibly grateful to my fellow family medicine physicians who helped make this possible."
These awards come on the heels of Family Practice Center opening their two newest locations in Canton and Cumming, Georgia. Both new locations will provide the practice's full selection of medical services including internal medicine, preventive medicine, women's health services, mental health services, sports medicine, and dermatology. This wide range of expertise, combined with signature advantages like in-house labs, x-rays and other diagnostic testing, as well as walk-in appointments, has helped Family Practice Center become the most highly-rated primary care practice in Georgia with over 500 positive reviews from patients.
About Family Practice Center
Founded in 1979 by Jim Wheeler, MD, Family Practice Center is a comprehensive medical practice offering a wide variety of healthcare services to patients in the metro Atlanta area. In addition to internal family medicine, the experienced healthcare providers at Family Practice Center perform women's health services, preventive medicine, dermatology treatments, sports medicine, and mental health services. Family Practice Center is able to provide in-house diagnostic testing including x-rays, blood work, ultrasounds, echocardiograms, and more in their office. In an effort to provide each patient they see with the courtesy, care, and comfort they deserve. Family Practice Center offers additional services including walk-in appointments, telemedicine visits with eVisit™, waiting room concierge service, and more. This is why the team at Family Practice Center is among the highest-rated in Georgia.
To learn more about Family Practice Center, or to schedule an appointment at one of their four Atlanta area locations (Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Canton, Cumming), visit https://familypracticecenterpc.com or contact their office by phone at (404) 256-1727.
About Castle Connolly
Castle Connolly is a New York-based healthcare organization devoted to guiding consumers to the best possible medical care in communities all over the country. For over 30 years, they have used their peer-reviewed nomination process to find and select top doctors from a wide variety of medical areas ranging from internal medicine to dozens of specialty practice areas. This nomination process weighs each doctor's qualifications for Top Doctor status including their board-certifications, research and other contributions to their respective field, patient care, and more. Once a thorough examination of each nominee is concluded, Castle Connolly is then able to select a certain number of doctors within each field to be named as Top Doctors.
