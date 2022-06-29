LEESBURG, Va., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Sunday, July 3rd, Family Research Council and Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) are hosting a live special event in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. The Court's decision in Dobbs overturned the 49-year old Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion through all nine months of pregnancy. The event titled "Celebrating Dobbs, Celebrating Life" will be livestreamed this Sunday starting at 7 PM Eastern. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, who led the state's efforts asking the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, will address the event alongside many other pro-life leaders.

WHO:

Tony Perkins, Family Research Council president

Michael Farris, ADF president & CEO

Gary Hamrick, Cornerstone Chapel Senior Pastor

Lynn Fitch, Mississippi Attorney General

Jim Daly, Focus on the Family president & CEO

Kristen Waggoner, ADF General Counsel

Ryan Bomberger, The Radiance Foundation founder

Melissa Ohden, saline abortion survivor; Abortion Survivors Network founder & director

Kathy Sparks Lesnoff, Mosaic Pregnancy & Health Centers president & CEO

WHAT: Celebrating Dobbs, Celebrating Life Webcast

WHEN: This Sunday, June 26th at 7 PM Eastern

WHERE: Watch online at https://adflegal.org/celebratinglife

