CHICAGO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hopeful parents living in Spain are invited to learn how they can build a family via surrogacy and egg donation in the United States.
Alternative Family-Building Options in the U.S. for Intended Parents in Spain will be held on May 7 in Madrid. The highly anticipated event will be co-hosted by U.S clinics New England Fertility Institute and Family Source Consultants, both renowned experts in third-party reproduction and fertility treatment.
This is a rare and exciting opportunity for would-be parents to understand the steps involved in building a family through surrogacy and egg donation. The afternoon event will feature presentations from New England Fertility Institute and Family Source Consultants, who each have extensive experience in working with Intended Parents from outside the United States.
A panel of reproductive technology experts will also be on hand, including medical professionals, legal advisors, clinic representatives, and those with personal experience in third-party fertility. Attendees will learn about the surrogate screening process, the procedures of international family building, and the opportunities for working with fertility clinics in the U.S. The event will conclude with a Q&A session in which all attendees will have the opportunity to have their questions answered.
New England Fertility is an international fertility clinic that provides comprehensive support for couples and individuals around the world looking to grow their families. NEFI's client base includes parents from Norway, Sweden, Ireland, France, Spain, England, China, Australia, Israel, and the United States. The clinic provides a range of third-party reproductive services including legal assistance.
Family Source Consultants is a Chicago-based clinic with four offices in the U.S and a dedication to equality. FSC's comprehensive International Program caters to those who live outside the U.S. and cannot carry a pregnancy themselves, including LGBT individuals and/or same-sex couples. The FSC international team includes staff who speak Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, French, and German.
Alternative family-building methods have been practiced since the early 1980s, and the U.S. is now considered a world leader in reproductive technology.
To learn more about the upcoming event and to confirm your interest, visit https://bit.ly/3DRlAiR
