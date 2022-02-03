CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Family Source Consultants is a premier egg donation and gestational surrogacy agency with offices in Illinois, California, and Florida. FSC is announcing the introduction of the FSC Fixed-Cost Surrogacy Program. The complete program costs $122,000, and this figure includes the surrogate compensation and expenses, agency fee, legal fees, surrogacy escrow fees, and unlimited matching when medically necessary.
FSC matches and facilitates egg donation and gestational surrogacy arrangements between intended parents and gestational surrogates. FSC is a hands-on agency that conscientiously manages all the steps and processes for each assisted reproductive program. Family Source Consultants is committed to working closely with every US and international client to meet the specific requirements of egg donors, gestational surrogates, and prospective parents.
The fixed-cost surrogacy program provides a comprehensive range of services that takes care of every aspect of the process, including facilitation of insurance, the travel expenses related to the surrogate and her companion/partner, bedrest, the base compensation of the surrogate, incidentals, life insurance, escrow management, and other expenses (including possible c-section, embryo transfer, the start of medication, maternity clothes, etc.), medical accounting and management, and the initial matching, unlimited embryo transfers, and rematching. The total cost for this fixed-fee package is divided into three payments.
With assisted reproduction programs booming in the United States and globally, the benefits of these medical procedures are genuinely astounding. Third-party reproduction has brought joy and the ultimate fulfillment to hopeful parents everywhere. Family Source Consultants provides assistance for couples and singles to build families through surrogacy and egg donation, regardless of sexual orientation. In fact, nearly half of the clients they serve are LGBTQ+ or same-sex couples.
FSC also facilitates international family building arrangements via third-party reproduction, having worked with Intended Parent clients from over thirty countries in 2021. The agency's staff are experienced in assisted reproduction, both personally and professionally, and fully realize the complexities of the surrogacy and egg donation processes. FSC's international surrogacy program includes multilingual staff so that non-English speaking clients can completely understand the requirements of surrogacy and egg donation, how to begin their family-building journey, and what to expect throughout the process, from their first contact with FSC until after their child or children have been born.
