CHICAGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrating women's achievements has always been important for Family Source Consultants, and they are determined to show it.
On March 8, Family Source Consultants will show support for women everywhere and let them know that their hard work is recognized.
This year's theme, #BreakTheBias, encourages women to actively call out gender bias, discrimination, and stereotyping in our communities, workplaces, and educational institutions.
Family Source Consultants CEO and owner Staci Swiderski says that it is a timely occasion to celebrate the significant contribution of all women in the world.
"By joining this celebration, Family Source Consultants is showing our support for women everywhere and letting them know that we recognize their hard work," she says.
Swiderski herself is a shining example of what women can achieve in business. Having created her own family with the help of a surrogate, she was inspired to establish Family Source Consultants, a gestational surrogacy and egg donation agency. Staci then decided to "pay it forward" by becoming an egg donor herself. She found incredible joy in helping another woman welcome a son and daughter.
"I am eternally grateful for the woman who carried our son and I am blessed to have been able to give back to another family by becoming
an egg donor," Swiderski shared.
Women's empowerment is a big part of the Family Source philosophy. With a female founder, owner and CEO, and twenty-two women staff members, this is one company with a strong female voice. It's also a company with empathy: about 90% of its staff have had some form of personal experience with surrogacy, egg donation, infertility, or IVF.
Swiderski explains that Family Source has worked hard to break the stereotype that gestational surrogates in the United States are uneducated or exploited.
"Our surrogates are from all walks of life – from high-level executives to stay-at-home mothers," she says. "But they all have one thing in common: a love of pregnancy and a desire to help others."
Rachael Smith, FSC Director of Client Services, was the recipient of the 40 Under Forty for young professionals and leadership award in 2020. Rachael has been a gestational surrogate three times and demonstrates compassion and drive in all aspects of her life.
"My heart is in surrogacy and helping others. I have a great passion for surrogacy. My favorite part is seeing the process come full circle," she says. "Other than having my children, there is no greater feeling than seeing photos of a baby in their parents' arms!"
Family Source believes in helping all women on their journey to parenthood, regardless of background, sexual orientation, or marital status. As well as empowering women to help other women by making dreams come true for those who long to be mothers.
Ronda Blair is currently in her fourth surrogacy journey. As the Director of Case Management for Family Source, Ronda guides surrogates and intended parents through their own journeys with a unique insight that only someone who has experienced the journey could have.
"I am constantly learning and educating myself on changes in the industry. It's imperative that I am aware of the industry's newest updates and that my team continually adapts to the changes," she says.
At Family Source, all surrogates are protected by a contract that ensures she has control over her own body and birth experience. FSC is proud to support women who birth with different providers and choose alternative birthing environments. While some agencies require their surrogates to give birth in a hospital, surrogates with FSC have the option of giving birth in their own home or a birthing center with the assistance of a trained and experienced midwife.
Surrogates are also paired with an experienced surrogacy support advocate who is available throughout the journey and have the support of the entire Family Source team, including current and former FSC surrogates.
Surrogacy support manager Denise Conner has experienced both sides of the journey. She became a gestational surrogate after conquering her own infertility struggles.
"I enjoyed pregnancy so much, and I couldn't imagine how a woman must feel not being able to experience the feelings and joys of pregnancy. I knew I had to do something to help this group of women," Denise says.
TeamFSC is enormously proud of its surrogates and will continue striving to #BreaktheBias once and for all.
