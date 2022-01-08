CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Family Source Consultants, LLC will celebrate its 15th anniversary on January 8, 2022. FSC first opened its doors in 2007 as an agency that facilitates surrogacy and egg donation arrangements.
FSC has served parents in over 30 countries, including the US, UK, and Asia, and continues to provide optimal services by matching gestational surrogates with intended parents through a diligent screening process. The agency boasts a 98% success rate for first-match meetings between surrogates and intended parents and an impressive 95% success rate overall.
The owner of Family Source Consultants is Staci Swiderski, who has been involved in reproductive medicine since 2002. She has vigorously grown her agency to become a worldwide leader in the field of third-party reproduction.
Staci is a former intended parent herself. She and her husband welcomed their son via gestational surrogacy in 2005. Staci also has experience assisting an infertile couple (recipient parents) build their family as a known egg donor twice. Her egg donations resulted in the birth of the couple's son and daughter.
According to Staci, it's essential to provide the best services to intended parents with compassion and kindness.
"So much has changed in the world of surrogacy and egg donation throughout the years, but FSC's mission has remained the same. We strive to build families with an approach that is compassionate, empathetic, individualized, and heart-based, providing the very best in professionalism and high-quality services to every intended parent, surrogate, and egg donor we serve. It's this individualized, caring approach that has enabled FSC to bring more than 1,000 babies into the world over the past 15 years," said Staci.
Indeed, FSC has helped bring over one thousand babies to happy parents globally and continues to diligently work with Intended Parents in an ever-growing number of countries. The agency is now a recognized leader in third-party reproduction as a comprehensive international gestational surrogacy and egg donation agency.
FSC's staff is comprised of individuals with unique experiences and training who have an exceptional understanding of the significance of creating a family through reproductive medicine. In fact, 75% of FSC's staff have had personal experience with egg donation, surrogacy, or IVF. This first-hand experience in alternative family creation enhances the agency's quality of service to Intended Parents as they proceed with their journey with the egg donation process and subsequent surrogacy. FSC is a proud member of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine, Resolve (The National Fertility Association), and SEEDS (The Society for Ethics in Egg Donation and Surrogacy). The agency also works with experienced psychologists, reproductive attorneys, and reproductive endocrinologists to provide even better service to their clientele.
FSC works closely with all clients to ensure that arrangements are fully customized to meet all the needs of prospective parents, egg donors, and surrogates. Their team of experts is ready to assist with all aspects of an assisted reproduction program, including gestational surrogacy and egg donation.
Family Source Consultants is proud to work with individuals from diverse backgrounds and orientations, regardless of ethnic background, sexual orientation, or race. FSC is fully supported by International Coordinators who speak foreign languages fluently so that clients from South America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe will receive the best possible service and support from day one.
