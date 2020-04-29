MCLEAN, Va., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Food Allergy Awareness Week on May 10-16, 2020, FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) is raising awareness of life-threatening food allergies. As the leading voice of the food allergy community, and due to these uncertain times amid the COVID-19 pandemic, FARE has committed to driving excitement and engagement by extending before and beyond our weeklong calendar with a series of upcoming, dynamic activities, content and events as part of this year's Food Allergy Awareness Week programming.
Food Allergy Awareness Week is a time to educate policymakers, key influencers and each other throughout the community on the severity of food allergy. FARE continues to be dedicated to its mission to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to meeting the needs of the food allergy community despite the uncertainty of the current state of the world.
"Thirty-two million Americans live with potentially life-threatening food allergies. Food Allergy Awareness Week is an opportunity to dedicate time to come together as a community and raise our voices around the reality that is life with food allergies," said Lisa Gable, chief executive officer of FARE. "FARE's commitment to educate the public, raise awareness and advocate for more research and better treatment options is as strong as ever and we look forward to opening our arms to everyone as we kick off Food Allergy Awareness Week 2020."
FARE has announced a series of activities that will be amplified during this important time including Living Teal programming that will feature premier stages-of-life resources and webinars and Contains: Courage® Research programming focused on amplifying those on the leading edge of food allergy research and the investment in the creation of therapies and diagnostics to support food allergy patients. The calendar of events for the coming weeks includes but is not limited to:
- Wednesday, April 29, 2020: "Oral Immunotherapy: What You Should Know, and What's New" with Dr. Brian Vickery
- Thursday, April 30, 2020: An exciting announcement around reducing the risk of food allergies for babies
- Tuesday, May 5, 2020: An announcement welcoming a new Research, Science and Innovation Officer (RSIO) to the FARE executive team
- Sunday, May 10, 2020: Honor your food allergy heroes and join our Mother's Day Celebration
- Monday, May 11, 2020: "Help Reduce the Risk in Infants" Facebook Live with Dr. Ruchi Gupta
- Tuesday, May 12, 2020: FARE's first Virtual Symposium: "Managing Food Allergies during COVID-19"
- Wednesday, May 13, 2020: FARE's Inaugural Top 9 Free Meal Swap Challenge in honor of Anaphylaxis Awareness Day
- Thursday, May 14, 2020: "Food Allergy 101: A Crash Course for the Newly Diagnosed" and an exciting announcement about a new partnership and campaign geared at sharing food allergy stories worldwide
- Friday, May 15, 2020: A sneak peek to a new food allergy resource from a mom and doctor duo who cover what you need to know
- Wednesday, May 20, 2020: The FASTER Act (H.R. 2117, S.3451): An Update from Washington
In addition, FARE is excited to have the support of OWYN, a long-standing partner and supporter, to create a match for the TEAL appeal FARE is launching during Food Allergy Awareness Week, kicking off Monday, May 11th.
Throughout the duration of Food Allergy Awareness Week, FARE encourages people to join the conversation on social media by using #FAAW and #FoodAllergyAwarenessWeek and sharing photos of how they are showing their support for the food allergy community by wearing teal and using #TealTakeover.
About FARE
FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) is the world's leading food allergy advocacy organization and the largest private funder of food allergy research. Our mission is to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to provide them hope through the promise of new treatments. For more information, please visit www.foodallergy.org.