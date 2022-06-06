Nutraceuticals company offering 20% off top-selling supplements that help working professionals manage stress, optimize energy levels and promote cognitive health, including Brain Advanced Support, Astaxanthin and Bee Propolis, through the end of June
WALNUT, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Farlong Nutraceutical, a vertically integrated, plant-based ingredient and supplement company, is offering 20% off top-selling supplements including Brain Advanced Support, Astaxanthin and Bee Propolis, through the end of June in honor of National Employee Wellness Month.
The challenges of career demands, coupled with stress, anxiety and daily work-life balance, often take a toll on both the physical and mental health of busy professionals. Farlong offers a number of proprietary formulas and supplements that can help optimize energy levels, promote cognitive health, and boost the immune system.
Farlong's Brain Advanced Support contains Lifeflower® Erigeron Breviscapus extract, which helps to maintain healthy cognitive function by encouraging blood flow to the brain. The boost to blood circulation provided by this supplement can also benefit the cardiovascular system. The recommended dosage is one capsule daily with a meal.
Farlong's Astaxanthin supports cardiovascular, brain and joint health including physical performance and stamina, anti-aging and UV protection. Astaxanthin is a carotenoid recognized as the strongest natural antioxidant which works to boost your immune system and provide anti-inflammatory effects. As a dietary supplement, Astaxanthin can be made into softgels, tablets, capsules or a liquid, and it can be added into foods and beverages.
Bee Propolis has been used extensively throughout history in both ancient Greece and China. Propolis is one of the most popular supplement foods in the market due to its efficacy and side-effect-free properties. Propolis contains a complex blend of biochemical elements including beewax, essential oils, vitamins, and bioflavonoids that work to strengthen the immune system. The recommended dosage is one capsule daily.
Farlong creates natural and herbal supplements to promote a healthy and natural life, focusing on top quality ingredients and ancient roots. The company provides contract manufacturing services and more than 400 unique ingredients for health and beauty brands to develop proprietary formulas and product lines, and also produces its own consumer line of natural supplements from seed to shelf. Farlong's GAP certified farms are located in Yunnan Province, a geographical area known for harvesting specific medicinal herbs, proven to benefit the health and improvement for a variety of health conditions.
About Farlong Nutraceutical:
Farlong is a science-based and vertically integrated functional ingredient and formula provider who has more than 24 years of experience focusing on discovering, developing, and providing safe, effective, and unique medicinal herbs, plant extracts, and formulas with its own GAP (Good Agricultural Practice) certified cultivation base, cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) certified manufacturing facilities and distribution channels. Combining ancient Oriental medicine and modern technology, Farlong develops its own line of natural supplement brands, while offering contract manufacturing services and ingredients for health and beauty companies to create proprietary formulas and product lines. For more information, visit Farlong.com for supplements and 400+ ingredients, and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
