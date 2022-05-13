Nutraceuticals company offering 20% off top-selling supplements for women including InnerPure® Colon Detox, Immune Booster and Heart Advanced Support through the end of May
WALNUT, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --- Farlong Nutraceutical, a vertically integrated, plant-based ingredient and supplement company, is offering 20% off top-selling supplements for women including InnerPure® Colon Detox, Immune Booster and Heart Advanced Support through the end of May in honor of Women's Health Month.
Farlong's InnerPure® Colon Detox consists of a blend of eight different herbal extracts including Rhubarb root, White Atractylodes root, Immature Bitter Orange fruit, Lotus Leaf (leaf), Rubia Yunnanensis root, American Ginseng root, Cynanchum Otophyllum root and Cistanche Tubulosa (whole body). The extracts assist in promoting detoxification, maintaining healthy glowing skin, reducing dark spots and pimples, improving circulation and promoting anti-aging. As a fast acting functional supplement, it can help encourage bowel movement within hours. As as a natural weight management supplement, the herbal extracts in InnerPure® aid in digestion and help the body to better absorb nutrients from food, allowing you to eat less and still receive the energy benefits your body requires.
Farlong's Immune Booster contains cordyceps mushroom extract and reishi mushroom full composition extract, grape seed extract, propolis and spirulina. Along with eating a nutritious diet and exercising, this supplement helps to boost your body's defenses against aging. It works to minimize age-related bone loss and promote a healthy vascular system which in return provides the body energy and helps to support goals for longevity.
Recognized for promoting cardiovascular health and optimal physical performance, Farlong's Heart Advanced Support utilizes Ginseng Plus® Panax Notoginseng™ extract that has been proven to deliver rapid and noticeable results. Panax Notoginseng root helps restore blood pressure to normal levels, reduce fat accumulation in the blood vessels, and alleviate chest discomfort. It also assists with proper nutrient flow to the bones and throughout the body, helping to increase the capacity to exercise while boosting energy levels and alleviating sore muscles.
Farlong creates natural and herbal supplements to promote a healthy and natural life, focusing on top quality ingredients and ancient roots. The company provides contract manufacturing services and more than 400 unique ingredients for health and beauty brands to develop proprietary formulas and product lines, and also produces its own consumer line of natural supplements from seed to shelf. Farlong's GAP certified farms are located in Yunnan Province, a geographical area known for harvesting specific medicinal herbs, proven to benefit the health and improvement for a variety of health conditions.
About Farlong Nutraceutical:
Farlong is a science-based and vertically integrated functional ingredient and formula provider who has more than 24 years of experience focusing on discovering, developing, and providing safe, effective, and unique medicinal herbs, plant extracts, and formulas with its own GAP (Good Agricultural Practice) certified cultivation base, cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) certified manufacturing facilities and distribution channels. Combining ancient Oriental medicine and modern technology, Farlong develops its own line of natural supplement brands, while offering contract manufacturing services and ingredients for health and beauty companies to create proprietary formulas and product lines. For more information, visit Farlong.com for supplements and 400+ ingredients, and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Media Contact
Mallory Zito, GYC Vegas, 1 7029644222, mallory@gycvegas.com
SOURCE GYC Vegas