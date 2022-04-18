Vertically-integrated functional ingredient developer to introduce medicinal herb to the U.S. nutraceuticals market upon GRAS approval
WALNUT, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Farlong Nutraceutical, a vertically integrated, plant-based ingredient and supplement company, has initiated the process to earn Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) status with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the natural ingredient, Persicaria capitata (Polygoni Capitati Herba).
Persicaria capitata (Polygoni Capitati Herba) has been widely utilized for several decades in China as market data and scientific research have proven its efficacy in the treatment of various urologic disorders including urinary calculi, urinary tract infections, and quickly reducing prostate inflammation. The plant extract originates from an Asian species of plants in the Persicaria genus within the buckwheat family. Following the FDA guidelines, the process is expected to take approximately four months. Upon receiving GRAS affirmation, Farlong will be the first functional ingredient and formula provider to introduce the natural ingredient to the U.S. nutraceuticals market.
Farlong creates natural and herbal supplements to promote a healthy and natural life, focusing on top quality ingredients and ancient roots. The company provides contract manufacturing services and more than 400 unique ingredients for health and beauty brands to develop proprietary formulas and product lines, and also produces its own consumer line of natural supplements from seed to shelf. Farlong's GAP certified farms are located in Yunnan Province, a geographical area known for harvesting specific medicinal herbs, proven to benefit the health and improvement for a variety of health conditions.
Combining ancient Oriental medicine and modern technology, Farlong develops unique and effective formulas including Ginseng Plus® Panax Notoginseng™ for heart health, Lifeflower® Breviscapine for cognitive health, AstaBest® Astaxanthin for antioxidant nutrition, and InnerPure® for colon detoxing. In 2020, Farlong completed a three-year clinical trial in North America with healthy participants to determine the effects of Ginseng Plus® Panax Notoginseng™ extract. The randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, parallel study demonstrated that Farlong NotoGinseng™ (Farlong Ginseng Plus® Panax Notoginseng extract) supplementation was well tolerated and may have a positive influence on reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease by improving blood pressure and HDL-C. The trial results are published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, Current Nutraceuticals Journal by Bentham Science.
Farlong is a science-based and vertically integrated functional ingredient and formula provider who has more than 24 years of experience focusing on discovering, developing, and providing safe, effective, and unique medicinal herbs, plant extracts, and formulas with its own GAP (Good Agricultural Practice) certified cultivation base, cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) certified manufacturing facilities and distribution channels. Combining ancient Oriental medicine and modern technology, Farlong develops its own line of natural supplement brands, while offering contract manufacturing services and ingredients for health and beauty companies to create proprietary formulas and product lines. For more information, visit Farlong.com for supplements and 400+ ingredients, and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
